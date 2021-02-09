Spectrum Health Raises Awareness About Congenital Heart Disease

Grand Rapids, Michigan — According to Spectrum Health doctors, more than 2 million people in the United States alone suffer from congenital heart disease. The conditions under which people are born.

February 7th Marking the beginning of a week of recognition of congenital heart disease, Spectrum Health doctors tell FOX17 that it is important to know that the condition is treatable, even if it is diagnosed later in life. ..

Willow Egreston, a 66-year-old woman in the Lansing region, is familiar with this situation.

Egreston suffers from pulmonary hypertension and began to have more serious problems with fatigue and breathing over a year ago.

“They told me a year and a half ago,’I don’t know if you’ll make it Mrs. Egreston’,” she said.

It’s a prognosis, Egreston is very happy to say, she proved wrong.

She was born with a hole in her heart, but she didn’t know it until she was 45, despite having dealt with her symptoms for the rest of her life.

Egreston said that meeting the right doctor and talking about her symptoms saved her life.

“Don’t be afraid to go to the doctor. If you have a good heart doctor, go and explain your symptoms and let them know.”

According to Dr. Marcus Ho, co-director and chief of cardiac surgery at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Congenital Heart Center, the hole in the heart is one of more than 360 different subdiagnosis of these defects.

“It usually causes disruption of the flow in the heart, causing shortness of breath and malaise,” said Dr. Ho.

Dr. Joseph Betucatil, co-director of the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Dean of the Department of Cardiology, an Egreston surgeon, explains that defects occur before the baby is born and can appear quickly. did.

Dr. Vettukattil said, “If your child is born with difficulty breastfeeding, looks slightly bluer than normal, takes longer to breastfeed or breathe, or is out of breath, it needs to be urgently evaluated. “.

Occasionally, symptoms can appear later in life, Dr. Vettukattil said.

“It’s important to look for early symptoms such as fainting, chest pain from exercise, difficulty climbing stairs, shortness of breath during sports activities, and a family history of heart disease. “He said.

Eggleston was seen by Dr. Vettukattil over a year ago.

“She was very sick and we made a special device for her and brought it here with FDA approval,” said Dr. Vettukattil.

The customized stent repaired Egelston’s heart and greatly improved her life. She said she can now go for a walk, enjoy cooking elaborate meals, and go to the store all day without getting tired or sleepy.

It’s a life change she attributed to her doctor, especially Dr. Vettukatil.

“In fact, he has lived a quality life of more than 20 to 30 years. Now, as a senior, I can live, enjoy and enjoy my grandchildren.”

Both Dr.’s Haw and Vettukattil stated that Eggleston-like results are evidence that congenital heart disease can be treated in so many different ways at any point in life.

Dr. Ho said: “Electrical therapy, medication, or surgery or cardiac catheterization. For patients who can’t get down to Meyer who can’t walk on the beach, suddenly they’ll be able to do all of this. They can do it 10 years ago. Normal thing. “

Dr. Ho said most congenital heart diseases were discovered before the baby was born, and Spectrum Health will soon provide comprehensive and streamlined care, including surgery and adult patient monitoring.

Spectrum’s Congenital Heart Center has partnered with Michigan State University to investigate and track congenital heart disease data.

Since the program was launched in hospitals in 2012, MSU reports a 43% reduction in mortality among children born with the disease in the Western Michigan region.