Spread of Consciousness: Meet the Incredible Survivors of Congenital Heart Disease

Rio Grande Valley, Texas (KVEO) – As we spread awareness during American Heart Health Month, we would like to emphasize a group of brave individuals who are more affected by congenital heart disease (CHD).

February 7th to 13th is Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week.

Courtesy: Iliana Gomez

According to the American Heart Association, CHD is one of the most common birth defects, affecting nearly 1% of births in the United States and is the leading cause of death in infants.

These heart defects can manifest themselves in a variety of ways, from holes in the heart to missing valves and chambers.

Early detection and treatment are the keys to survival, but they are not always found at birth. It is estimated that 95% of people with non-critical forms of CHD will survive until the age of 18.

Little is known about what causes CHD, but a group of babies experience a much higher proportion of defects.

Infants born with Down Syndrome are 50% more likely to be born with CHD.

Modern technology has made it possible for most of these babies to undergo life-saving surgery and lead a fulfilling life.

These are some “heart heroes” with Down Syndrome and CHD in Rio Grande Valley.

Samuel “Sammy” Gomez

Sammy is 10 years old and lives in Farr. He enjoys sports and folk lorico. Sammy underwent cardiotomy at Corpus Christi at the age of four months and has grown into a very active boy ever since.

His parents were surprised when he was able to learn how to ride a bike! His mom, Ileana Gomez, wants to encourage parents with similar experiences to join support groups and learn from other parents.

“Surround yourself in a large support group. Be careful not to keep silence. Don’t fight this fight yourself,” Gomez said.

Cera Rose Langer

Courtesy: Rosie Langer

Selah is 3 years old and lives in Weslaco. Her mother, Rosie Langer, describes her as a firecracker. She received the repair of heart at the time of only two months after birth, you wherever you go now to the stranger referred to as “Hello”. She likes to dance and play with her cousin. Her mother is grateful that Serra is doing well now and has achieved her age target weight. Langer wants to encourage parents not to be afraid to speak.

“I tell other parents never to be afraid to get a second opinion and express your concerns about your child. The mother’s instinct is usually always right,” Langer said.

Isabella Garza

Courtesy: Ashlieve Stamante

Isabella is one year and three months old and lives in San Juan. “She can always have a smile on their face when Bella is around someone,” said her mother, Ashley Bustamante. She dances to all kinds of music and loves to be with her family. Isabelle had surgery last August. Bustamante was amazed at the speed of her recovery. The doctor told her she might have to stay in the hospital for three to four weeks, but Isabella went out in a week. Bustamante wants parents to know that it’s okay for your child to have this diagnosis.

“I’m scared and nervous. Many things come to my mind, but I’m always positive about your faith and your doctor,” Bastamente said.

Madison Orosco

Courtesy: Rosemary Orosco

Madison is 11 years old and lives in San Juan. She loves extracurricular activities such as cheerleading and soccer. Her mother, Rosmary Orosco, learned of the state of the heart when Madison was born. “I was afraid of my daughter and her future not only about Down Syndrome but also about her health,” Orosco said. Madison underwent cardiac catheterization at the age of one and a half. Orosco wants parents to listen to their intuition when experiencing similar situations.

“Trust your medical team to follow your mother’s intuition, and if you feel that something isn’t rightly endorsed for your child, you’re your child’s voice. If in doubt, ask for a second opinion and ask your healthcare team to explain your options and what to accept, “says Orosco.

Throughout this week, the Rio Grande Valley Down Syndrome Society will share more of their stories Facebook page..