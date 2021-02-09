South African variant of COVID-19 identified in the Houston area





According to the Houston Methodist Hospital, a variant of COVID-19, most likely the first to be detected in South Africa, has arrived in the Houston area.

The hospital system said it found the first nasty strain case in the area on Saturday while sequencing the genome of a positive test result. We also found two cases of the first variant discovered in the United Kingdom. The first UK atypical case in the Houston area was confirmed in early January.

Early evidence indicates that both mutants may spread faster than the currently predominant strain. More than 600 cases of British strains have been reported in 33 states, but Texas is only the fourth state to identify cases involving South African variants. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. There are 3 cases in Maryland, 2 cases in South Carolina, and 1 case in Virginia. The infected man was a man in Fort Bend County who was positive a few weeks ago and recovered from his illness, said Dr. Jacklin Johnson Minter, director of health and welfare in Fort Bend County. The patient traveled the country in December before the diagnosis and became ill a few days after returning to Fort Bend. Minter said there was no exposure at his job because his family was negative on the test and he was not working while he was infected. Still, Mr. Minter said it was not surprising to know that South African variants are widespread throughout the community. “I think it’s important to note that this event happened a few weeks ago. Basically, what we’ve been doing keeps us protected while we wait for our turn with the vaccine. “Minter said. “We continue to wear masks, keep distances, and practice hand hygiene. It protects us from COVID, whatever variant we come into contact with.” Two men in Houston were involved in a case of a British variant, one of whom was in his fifties and is currently hospitalized for the virus. Dr. David Persse, a Houston health official, said the latter case was evidence that British stocks were here and spread throughout the community, reminding us to stay vigilant. He said contact tracers were still unable to tie new cases to them, but they were more recent than the Fort Bend County case. Healthcare workers have discovered “very low levels” of British variants in the city’s wastewater sampling program, he added. “The bottom line is that this isn’t really surprising. The UK variant wasn’t the only one found in Harris County a month ago,” Persse said. “That gentleman was probably infected here. It’s here. It’s now visible on Methodist radar, in hospitals, and in wastewater.” Dr. Wesley Long, who is involved in Methodist sequencing efforts, said clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed no evidence of ineffectiveness against mutants, especially UK strains. The CDC states that some preliminary evidence indicates that the Moderna vaccine may be less effective, but more research is needed. For a long time, there is limited evidence that certain other vaccines and therapies targeting the COVID-19 peplomer may be ineffective against South African variants, but most people still Should benefit. South Africa recently stopped using the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford after evidence was revealed. Did not protect from mild or moderate Diseases from variants. The CDC states that fighting the spread of the virus requires “strict and enhanced compliance” with mitigation strategies such as increasing social distance and wearing masks. “These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which could increase the number of cases of COVID-19,” the CDC warns on its website. “An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on medical resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.” Rebecca Fisher, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Texas A & M, said the news of the arrival of the variant emphasized the need to regain vigilance in implementing mitigation strategies.The new strain has grown to dominate the pandemic in parts of Europe, she said, and CDC predicted That probably also applies to the United States. “We should do things differently. We have to do everything the public health guidance has told us to do all the time,” Fisher says, and people say they. Said he did not follow effectively enough. “These new variants can be the tip of the iceberg if spreads aren’t controlled.” According to Fisher, people need to wear masks, keep distance, and move meetings outdoors. It is also important to understand that many people who are unaware that they are infected with the virus are spreading the virus. “This really comes down to everyone being responsible for their actions,” Fisher said. [email protected] twitter.com/dylmcguinness







