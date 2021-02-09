Kalamazoo doctors consider virus variants and risk of reinfection

Kalamazoo, Michigan (WOOD) — Health officials in western Michigan have since been looking for variants of the coronavirus. More cases of B.1.1.7 strain It was announced on Monday.

Four cases have been confirmed in Calhoon County, and three cases have been confirmed in the same family.Kent County and Van Buren County each issued one proceeding On the weekend..

Kalamazoo County First announce the case Last week, and now, I added three more to the total. One more case has been confirmed in Eaton County. First case in Michigan Identified in the Detroit region.

Dr. Richard Vanenck, Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Bronson Healthcare, said: British variant It may lead to an increase in cases.

“This virus strain seems to be more efficient at spreading than its predecessor,” Van Enk said.

Van Enk states that this variant will become more common.

“Overtime, it will take over. It will compete with other strains and become the predominant strain. The fact that this tension has now been seen in some counties in western Michigan is that it has been for some time. It means we were here, “said Van Enk.

The severity of the symptoms is not considered to be more severe in the UK variants, and the treatment given to the patient has not changed.

“We manage these patients in the same way in the hospital, so there is no reason in the hospital for us to know which strain it is,” Van Enk said.

Knowing the spread of a strain is important for overall virus surveillance and for pharmaceutical companies to study the effects of their mutants on vaccine efficacy.

“They are analyzing them and preparing future versions of the vaccine in case they need it,” Van Enk said.

According to Van Enk, people may need to get booster shots to increase protection against variants.

“I don’t expect to get a new one every year like the flu, but I might have to get two,” Van Enk said.

The· South African variant Many doctors are concerned because early data indicate that the vaccine may not be very effective against it and that the strain poses a potential risk of reinfection.

“We assume that infection with COVID provides some protection, and if that is not the case with the strain, it will be difficult to reach immunity,” Van Enk said.

Van Enk states that reinfection is now very rare and if someone is infected with the virus a second time, the symptoms are likely to be less severe.

“Certainly, the more mutated the strain, the longer the distance between the earlier strain and the later strain, and the greater the chance of reinfection,” said Van Enk.

He states that wearing masks and increasing social distance are likely to be necessary for some time, and it is important to have the fastest vaccination rate possible.

“If we don’t immunize people fast enough and achieve herd immunity, this pandemic will last for months and months,” Van Enk said.