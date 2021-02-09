Dismantling 5G myths of Covid-19 | Health24





Rumors persist that 5G can cause Covid-19, cancer, male infertility, etc.

However, there is no connection between 5G and Covid-19.

The Covid-19 vaccine also does not contain a microchip to monitor citizens The advent of SAR-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, has led to fake news and conspiracy theories. One of the most prominent rumors is that 5th generation networks (5G) cause Covid-19. The Science and Industry Research Council (CSIR) held a webinar on Monday to dismantle virus and 5G-related myths. 5G and health threats The Covid-19 event was not the first event to raise rumors that network technologies such as 5G were a health threat, CSIR senior researcher Dr. Essa Suleman said in a webinar. He says there are many rumors about 5G technology, such as cancer, skin disorders, eye problems, and male infertility. He adds that there are rumors that 5G mutates the virus apart from causing Covid-19. Break the 5G myth Suleman explains that there is no evidence to link 5G to health problems. He cites an international research institute that cites cell phone radiation as a possible cause of cancer. This is despite the lack of conclusive evidence that 5G causes cancer in humans. He states that there are studies showing that 5G and electromagnetic (EMF) levels can be harmful, but these are animal and laboratory studies, not necessarily what happens in humans. It warns that it does not really reflect. “But these conditions do not necessarily reflect actual conditions, so under actual conditions such effects do not occur,” Suleman said, according to a census of EMF and cancer. He added that it proved that there was no correlation between. And from a Covid-19 and 5G perspective, he emphasizes that many countries with high numbers of coronavirus cases do not even have 5G. Vaccine theory Suleman adds that when it comes to vaccine development, they are also aware of many conspiracy theories. “In December 2020, a Twitter post claimed to show schematics of the 5G chips used in the Covid-19 vaccine, which the government used to spy on citizens. “But in reality, this was a schematic of a bass guitar, so it’s an instrument and has nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine,” he explains. Read | Scientists continue to research existing drugs to treat Covid-19-currently antiviral treatments Read | How to Fight the Spread of Fake News

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos