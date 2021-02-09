Pfizer vaccine can neutralize covid variants in the UK, South Africa: Study

COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by a major American pharmaceutical company Pfizer In addition, new research suggests that German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralize the first reported new coronavirus variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, states that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus mutants with the N501Y and E484K mutations.

According to scientists, including scientists at the University of Texas in the United States, these variants have substitutions in the amino acid building blocks that make up the viral spike protein-a virus that allows it to enter human cells. It is the part of.

They find that these mutations at positions 501 and 484 of the protein’s amino acid chain appear in mutants in the United Kingdom and South Africa, and the affinity of the virus spike for receptors on human cells where the virus invades cells. Said that it could increase.

In particular, they said the N501Y mutation could extend the range of hosts that the virus can infect and include mice.

In the current study, scientist Pei-Yong Shi and his colleagues designed a combination of mutations found in these circulating variants and tested a panel of human sera from 20 participants.

They said the serum was obtained from their clinical trials Pfizer-BioNtech The vaccine was obtained 2-4 weeks after vaccination, given twice at 3-week intervals.

When they tested serum against coronavirus strains, the authors found evidence of neutralization of the mutant virus by the serum panel, with slight variation.

According to scientists, neutralization for the E484K mutation was slightly lower than neutralization for the N501Y mutation.

Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, commented on the study and said it would confirm previous studies showing that the Pfizer vaccine is very likely to be effective against British variants.

“It shows that the mutations found in the South African mutant reduced the efficiency of virus neutralization by 50%, but only 6 of the 20 sera examined,” said Young, unrelated to the study. Said.

Jonathan Ball, a professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, also said the findings were promising.

“This is an important task, and the antibody response produced by the Pfizer vaccine is a coronavirus genetically engineered to carry some of the mutations found in the mutants of concern first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It provides a sense of security that it can neutralize, “Ball also said in a statement that it has nothing to do with research.

“However, the effects of these mutations can be affected by mutations that occur elsewhere in the peplomer, so we used a virus designed to carry all the mutations found in each mutant. It is important to verify these promising findings, “he added.

Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the authors of the study called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy against new mutants.