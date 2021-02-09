Did COVID-19 vaccinated people develop rare blood disorders?





Whether there is a link between the recently distributed COVID-19 vaccine and reported cases of sudden onset of rare blood disorders is still under investigation. (Photo: Photo by cottonbro of Pexels) New blood disorder The day after receiving the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, 72-year-old Luz Legaspi reported bruising his arms and legs and blisters in his mouth. She was subsequently hospitalized in New York City on January 19 for a severe case of immune thrombocytopenia or a deficiency of platelets, a blood component essential for coagulation. New York Times Report. The same condition was reportedly the cause. Death of Dr. Gregory Michael, 56, was an obstetrician in Miami Beach in January and had symptoms 3 days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The administered treatment to restore platelets failed after two weeks of hospitalization, leading to the death of the doctor due to cerebral hemorrhage. It is not conclusive that a rare blood disorder was associated with the administered COVID-19 vaccine.by Centers for Disease Control and PreventionApproximately 42 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least the first COVID vaccine, and 36 similar cases have been reported. Vaccine adverse event reporting system By the end of January. The cases involved were either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, the only vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States. Read again: Side effects of COVID-19 vaccine: this is what to do What is Thrombocytopenia? by National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood, Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which blood is lower than normal platelets (blood cell fragments). Low platelet counts can cause mild to severe bleeding in the body, under the skin, or on the surface of the skin. The normal platelet count for adults ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood. Thrombocytopenia is often caused by a deficiency of platelets produced by the bone marrow, or the body destroys the platelets produced. Did the COVID-19 vaccine cause rare blood disorders? The Food and Drug Administration, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is currently investigating reports of rare blood disorders after vaccination. However, the reporting rate for this condition is not higher than the normal rate found in the US population, so it can be an accidental case. Overall, experts state that the vaccine is safe and that there are very few reported severe allergic reactions. “We take reports of adverse events very seriously,” Pfizer said in a statement, adding that he was aware of reports of thrombocytopenia in vaccinated individuals.The statement also included matching relevant information that Pfizer currently shares with the FDA. However, at this time, the company has not yet established a causal link between the vaccine and reports of rare blood disorders. Moderna also does not address the issue of platelet damage, but states that “we continue to monitor the safety of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine using all data sources.” Related story: Research Strengthens CDC Prediction for UK Subspecies Spreading Rapidly in the United States Check out more news and information about COVID-19 Science Times.

