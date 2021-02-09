Utah doctors warn against relaxing health habits after COVID-19 vaccination





As Salt Lake City COVID-19 With the proliferation of vaccine campaigns and the protection of more Utah, people wonder when they can meet with loved ones who have already been vaccinated. Some people over the age of 70 will soon be fully vaccinated, is it too early to visit? Dr. Emily Spivak, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Utah, said she still needs to act cautiously around the vaccinated people. On the plus side: Vaccines prevent a person from becoming a symptomatological infection or a serious illness. However, researchers do not know how well vaccines prevent asymptomatic infections or the ability of people to spread the virus without knowing that they are ill. Therefore, the best recommendation is to continue to follow local health guidelines. "We shouldn't change our behavior until a very large proportion of the population is vaccinated," Spivak said. Doctors said we should still avoid traveling, masking up and social distance. However, Spivak also recognizes that many of our loved ones are very isolated for nearly a year and understand that some people are at risk of approaching. "If you visit, you shouldn't be between the first and second doses, but at least two weeks after the second dose," she said. It allows individual time vaccinated for maximum protection. When with a recently vaccinated person, Spivak said he would wear a mask, keep a distance and meet outside if possible. "Don't let the vigilance completely disappoint," she said. "Still, we have adopted some of the basic mitigation strategies we have discussed to prevent asymptomatic infections. Ideally, we are wearing a mask." Vaccines available so far appear to protect against viral variants emerging in the United States. Even if the vaccines reduce their effectiveness against mutants, they appear to be very protective against serious illness and hospitalization. When you have vaccines available, she said they all provide the protection we need. "Regardless of the vaccines provided, the faster people can get them, the sooner they reach'herd immunity' or because a sufficient number of people are protected, this infection will be delayed. I will. It gets infected with the virus and probably returns to normal. " It's another aspect of this vaccine campaign that requires a lot of patience. "I think we're heading in the right direction. We want it to be faster and more widespread, but we're optimistic about getting there," Spivak said. Told.

