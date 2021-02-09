Studies show that wearable devices can detect symptoms of COVID-19 and predict diagnosis





Credit: CC0 public domain

Wearable devices can identify cases of COVID-19 faster than traditional diagnostic methods and help track and improve disease management, Mount Sinai researchers said in one of the first studies on this topic. I am reporting.Survey results published in Journal of Medical Internet Research January 29th. The· Warrior Watch Study Subtle changes found in participants Heart rate variability Measured on an Apple Watch (HRV), 7 days before an individual was diagnosed with an infection via a nasal swab, he was able to signal the onset of COVID-19 and identify those with symptoms. “This study Digital health“The corresponding authors of the study, Dr. Robert P. Harten, Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and members of the Hassoplatner Institute and Mount Sinai Clinical Intelligence at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, said. I will. Center (MSCIC). “This shows that these technologies can be used to better address evolving health needs. It is hoped that this will improve disease management. Our goal is to use these platforms. To operate and improve patient health, this study is an important step in that direction. How to identify people who may be ill before they realize they are infected. Development will be a breakthrough in the management of COVID-19. “ Researchers enrolled hundreds of healthcare professionals across the Mount Sinai Health System in an ongoing digital survey from April to September 2020. Participants wore an Apple Watch and answered daily questions through a customized app. Changes in HRV, a measure of nervous system function detected by wearable devices, were used to identify and predict whether workers were infected or had symptoms of COVID-19. Other daily symptoms collected include fever or chills, malaise or weakness, body aches, dry cough, sneezing, I have a runny nose,diarrhea, sore throat, Headache, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, itchy eyes. In addition, researchers found that 7-14 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the HRV pattern began to normalize and was no longer statistically different from the pattern in uninfected individuals. “This technology not only allows us to track and predict health, but also allows us to intervene in a timely and remote manner, which is essential during a pandemic when people need to be away,” said the study’s co-author. One Dr. Zahi Fayad said. D., Director of the BioMedical Engineering and Imaging Institute, co-founder of MSCIC, and Professor Lucy G. Moses of Medical Imaging and Biotechnology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The Warrior Watch Study utilizes the collaboration of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health and MSCIC. MSCIC represents a diverse group of data scientists, engineers, clinicians and researchers across Mount Sinai Health Systems in 2020 to fight COVID-19. Next, take a closer look at biometrics such as HRV, sleep disorders, and physical activity to see which one you better understand. Health care workers There is a risk of psychological effects of the pandemic. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Robert P Hirten et al, Physiological data from wearable devices identify SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptoms and predict COVID-19 diagnosis: observational study (preprint), Journal of Medical Internet Research (2021). Robert P Hirten et al, Physiological data from wearable devices identify SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptoms and predict COVID-19 diagnosis: observational study (preprint),(2021). DOI: 10.2196 / 26107 Provided by

Mount Sinai Hospital



Quote: According to research, wearable devices can detect the symptoms of COVID-19 and predict the diagnosis (February 9, 2021). Obtained from February 9, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-wearable-devices-covid-symptoms-diagnosis.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos