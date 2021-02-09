Under general conditions, Covid is 9 times more likely to die

People with periodontal disease who have caught Covid are nine more likely to die, a new study warns.

According to the findings, Covid-19 patients are three times more likely to use the intensive care unit or ventilator if they already have periodontitis, a serious periodontal disease.

About half of the world’s population over the age of 30 suffers from periodontitis, causing swelling in and around the gums.

If not treated properly, inflammation can spread throughout the body and infect the lungs.

According to scientists, Covid patients using a ventilator can be particularly vulnerable because they are more likely to inhale oral bacteria.

Professor Lior Shapira of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, who co-authored the study, said: “The results of the study suggest that inflammation in the oral cavity may open the door to coronavirus violence.

“Oral care needs to be part of health recommendations to reduce the risk of serious COVID-19 consequences.”

The coronavirus kills more than 110,000 people in the UK and infects more than 3.8 million people.

Researchers reviewed electronic health records from 568 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 between February and July 2020.

Of these, 40 suffered from complications and were ventilated into the intensive care unit or died.

Information was then collected and analyzed as to whether the patient had periodontal disease.

Other factors such as BMI (body mass index), asthma, heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure and smoking were also considered.

Researchers found that patients with COVID with periodontal disease were 8.81 times more likely to die than other patients.

Similarly, the likelihood of ending in an intensive care unit or ventilator was 3.54 and 4.57 times higher, respectively.

Professor Shapira said: “If a causal relationship is established between periodontitis in COVID-19 patients and increased adverse outcome rates, establishing and maintaining periodontal health can be an important part of the care of these patients. There is. “

Overall, researchers found that patients with periodontal disease were 3.67 times more likely to suffer from COVID complications.

Oral bacteria from the gums can be inhaled and infect the patient’s lungs, especially the ventilator’s lungs, according to researchers.

Professor Mariano Sants, co-author of the Complutense University of Madrid in Madrid, Spain, said: “This can contribute to the exacerbation of COVID-19 patients and increase the risk of death.

“Hospital staff need to identify COVID-19 patients with periodontitis and use oral disinfectants to reduce bacterial infections.”

Periodontal disease is associated with other lung diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Professor Shapira said: “This study adds further evidence to the link between oral health and respiratory status.

“Periodontitis is a common illness, but it can be prevented and treated.”

Periodontal disease can be prevented by maintaining good dental hygiene and eating a healthy diet.

In addition to brushing your teeth more than once a day, you can use special mouthwashes and toothpaste to reduce inflammation.

Exercise and smoking cessation are also important to keep your mouth sterile.

Professor Nicola West of the University of Bristol said: “This study highlights another link between periodontal disease and general health, with continuous lifelong dental care for people who are susceptible to periodontal disease and a powerful treatment for periodontitis in populations. It reiterates the need for a preventative approach. Overall. “

The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology.