Health
2020 was a deadly year for Montgomery County. COVID-19 wasn’t the only killer.
|Ohio Health Department fatalities
|2019
|2020
|# Change
|% Change
|Butler
|3,505
|4,166
|661
|18.9%
|Champaign
|417
|470
|53
|12.7%
|Clarks
|1,750
|2,025
|275
|15.7%
|green
|1,682
|1,833
|151
|9.0%
|Miami
|1,188
|1,258
|70
|5.9%
|Warren
|1,864
|2,151
|287
|15.4%
|Montgomery
|6,413
|7,304
|891
|14%
|Source: Ohio Health Department
About 7,304 people died in Montgomery County last year. This was an increase of 891 people from 2019. According to preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health..
According to the latest available state data, this has been a much higher number of deaths and the largest increase in deaths since 2007.
The data is tentative and subject to change. However, the data may be underestimated, as coroners and doctors take about six months to finalize and prove death information.
The· CDC publishes county-level death data online It goes back further and is very similar to state data, but not identical.
The newspaper found that CDC data suggest that the increase in deaths in Montgomery County and last year was the highest in at least 25 years.
Top killer
In 2020, the county’s leading cause of death was heart disease (1,499 people). Cancer (1,209); Accident (530); Stroke (509) and chronic lower respiratory tract disease (301), according to preliminary status data.
According to state preliminary data, COVID-19 killed 371 people in the county and could be the fifth leading cause of death.
COVID-19 is a new virus that no one has immunity to, and it is very dangerous because it spreads easily.
“This particular (coronavirus) is toxic, easily spread, and especially fatal to the elderly and those with comorbidities,” she said.
According to Weber, COVID-19 can lead to severe pneumonia and dangerously low oxygen levels, which can also attack and damage many internal organs.
Weber said the virus kills some patients, but it remains a mystery that it causes only minor symptoms in others.
She said the fear of the virus was completely understandable, but unfortunately many people have avoided hospitals and medical facilities for fear of potential exposure. That is, they have not been treated for other chronic or serious illnesses.
“It’s not just Montgomery County. It’s not just the United States. It’s all over the world,” she said.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Other issues
Six of the nine leading causes of death in Montgomery County killed more people in 2020 than in 2019, according to state preliminary data.
Last year, diabetes deaths increased by about 14% and heart disease deaths increased by 6%.
Deaths from sepsis increased by 26%. Stroke-related deaths increased by 1%.
During this crisis, many Americans delay treatment of heart attacks and strokes during a pandemic, which can lead to worse consequences, and some also develop unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles. I told you to let me. Salim Virani, Chairman of the 2021 Statistical Update Writing Committee of the American Heart Association..
“The effects of COVID-19 will directly and indirectly affect the prevalence and mortality of cardiovascular disease over the next few years,” he said.
However, in Montgomery County, deaths from kidney disease (-20%), chronic lower respiratory tract disease (-8%), and accidents (-7%) were low.
The reduction in accidents is consistent with a reduction in drivers driving on local roads due to the closure or significant reduction of telecommuting, remote work and learning, bars, restaurants and other entertainment businesses.
Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said he could be dismissed, lose wages and medical benefits, limit access to health care and pay for services, and potentially affect his health.
Troublesome, during this crisis, many people are in preventive care or important because of the false belief that hospitals and medical settings are unsafe and at higher risk of COVID-19 infection than elsewhere. I wasn’t asking for treatment.
Credit: Will Jones
Healthcare professionals are taking important safeguards to prevent the spread of the disease far beyond the safety protocols people use in their daily lives, Colon said.
“We’re trying to tell everyone. Hospitals and medical institutions are an absolutely safe environment when you need care,” he said. “You shouldn’t avoid them for fear of getting sick.”
Patients can also use telemedicine and remote screening options to limit direct contact, he said.
Colon said it was unclear whether COVID-19 would be liable for excess mortality nationwide, Some articles and research It suggests that it can account for a very large proportion of additional deaths.
“For those who believe that COVID is not in direct contact because they are not infected, we want them to be aware that there are other medical conditions that need attention during this time,” he said. “I don’t want to ignore them just because I’m afraid of COVID.”
Weber said it would be tragic to lose many people with a virus that could stop the spread by keeping social distances, wearing masks, and following other basic safety guidelines.
She said sadly, the number of deaths in 2021 is likely to increase as the number of cases of COVID-19 surged earlier this year and the vaccine deployment process was slow.about 8% of the US population I am vaccinated.
Major Causes of Death in 2020 in Montgomery County
Heart disease: 1,499 dead
Cancer: 1,209
Accident: 530
Stroke: 509
COVID-19: 371 dead
Chronic lower respiratory tract disease: 301 deaths
Alzheimer’s disease: 241 deaths
Diabetes: 188 dead
Sepsis: 139 people died
Kidney disease: 99 dead
Influenza and pneumonia: 99 deaths
Source: Ohio Health Department
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]