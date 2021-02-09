2020 was a deadly year for Montgomery County. COVID-19 wasn’t the only killer.

Ohio Health Department fatalities 2019 2020 # Change % Change Butler 3,505 4,166 661 18.9% Champaign 417 470 53 12.7% Clarks 1,750 2,025 275 15.7% green 1,682 1,833 151 9.0% Miami 1,188 1,258 70 5.9% Warren 1,864 2,151 287 15.4% Montgomery 6,413 7,304 891 14% Source: Ohio Health Department

About 7,304 people died in Montgomery County last year. This was an increase of 891 people from 2019. According to preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health..

According to the latest available state data, this has been a much higher number of deaths and the largest increase in deaths since 2007.

The data is tentative and subject to change. However, the data may be underestimated, as coroners and doctors take about six months to finalize and prove death information.

The· CDC publishes county-level death data online It goes back further and is very similar to state data, but not identical.

The newspaper found that CDC data suggest that the increase in deaths in Montgomery County and last year was the highest in at least 25 years.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Dayton Convention Center on Wednesday morning, January 20, 2021 for COVID-19 vaccination.

Top killer

In 2020, the county’s leading cause of death was heart disease (1,499 people). Cancer (1,209); Accident (530); Stroke (509) and chronic lower respiratory tract disease (301), according to preliminary status data.

According to state preliminary data, COVID-19 killed 371 people in the county and could be the fifth leading cause of death.

COVID-19 is a new virus that no one has immunity to, and it is very dangerous because it spreads easily.

“This particular (coronavirus) is toxic, easily spread, and especially fatal to the elderly and those with comorbidities,” she said.

According to Weber, COVID-19 can lead to severe pneumonia and dangerously low oxygen levels, which can also attack and damage many internal organs.

Weber said the virus kills some patients, but it remains a mystery that it causes only minor symptoms in others.

She said the fear of the virus was completely understandable, but unfortunately many people have avoided hospitals and medical facilities for fear of potential exposure. That is, they have not been treated for other chronic or serious illnesses.

“It’s not just Montgomery County. It’s not just the United States. It’s all over the world,” she said.

Premier Health pharmacist Amanda Deskin gives a COVID shot to Dr. Kathy Marco, a doctor in the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital. He was the first frontline worker in a hospital vaccinated on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Other issues

Six of the nine leading causes of death in Montgomery County killed more people in 2020 than in 2019, according to state preliminary data.

Last year, diabetes deaths increased by about 14% and heart disease deaths increased by 6%.

Deaths from sepsis increased by 26%. Stroke-related deaths increased by 1%.

During this crisis, many Americans delay treatment of heart attacks and strokes during a pandemic, which can lead to worse consequences, and some also develop unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles. I told you to let me. Salim Virani, Chairman of the 2021 Statistical Update Writing Committee of the American Heart Association..

“The effects of COVID-19 will directly and indirectly affect the prevalence and mortality of cardiovascular disease over the next few years,” he said.

However, in Montgomery County, deaths from kidney disease (-20%), chronic lower respiratory tract disease (-8%), and accidents (-7%) were low.

The reduction in accidents is consistent with a reduction in drivers driving on local roads due to the closure or significant reduction of telecommuting, remote work and learning, bars, restaurants and other entertainment businesses.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said he could be dismissed, lose wages and medical benefits, limit access to health care and pay for services, and potentially affect his health.

Troublesome, during this crisis, many people are in preventive care or important because of the false belief that hospitals and medical settings are unsafe and at higher risk of COVID-19 infection than elsewhere. I wasn’t asking for treatment.

COVID-19 Medical staff at Miami Valley Hospital working in full PPE equipment in a hospital room.

Healthcare professionals are taking important safeguards to prevent the spread of the disease far beyond the safety protocols people use in their daily lives, Colon said.

“We’re trying to tell everyone. Hospitals and medical institutions are an absolutely safe environment when you need care,” he said. “You shouldn’t avoid them for fear of getting sick.”

Patients can also use telemedicine and remote screening options to limit direct contact, he said.

Nurses at Dayton Children's Hospital will screen young visitors to COVID-19 before being admitted to the facility this afternoon.

Colon said it was unclear whether COVID-19 would be liable for excess mortality nationwide, Some articles and research It suggests that it can account for a very large proportion of additional deaths.

“For those who believe that COVID is not in direct contact because they are not infected, we want them to be aware that there are other medical conditions that need attention during this time,” he said. “I don’t want to ignore them just because I’m afraid of COVID.”

Weber said it would be tragic to lose many people with a virus that could stop the spread by keeping social distances, wearing masks, and following other basic safety guidelines.

She said sadly, the number of deaths in 2021 is likely to increase as the number of cases of COVID-19 surged earlier this year and the vaccine deployment process was slow.about 8% of the US population I am vaccinated.

