University of California, Davis: First detection of coronavirus B.1.1.7 mutant in Sacramento area





Through a free community COVID-19 test operation, Healthy Davis Together and UC Davis Genome Center have identified the first known cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of virus SARS-CoV-2 in the Sacramento region. Genome Center scientists began genotyping virus-positive samples in January as part of a COVID-19 screening effort to monitor mutants of concern. Researchers found evidence The B.1.1.7 variant virus is more contagious and is expected to spread rapidly in the United States, doubling its relative frequency approximately every 10 days. Previous studies have suggested that antibodies produced by vaccination with currently approved vaccines recognize these mutants.

“Although the percentage of COVID-19 positive tests for Davis is generally low, it has always been a problem to see new variants in the area,” said David Coil, project director for environmental monitoring at Healthy Davis. Stated. Together, a project scientist at the Genome Center. More easily disseminated variants, such as B.1.1.7 (originally emerged and popularized in the UK), will eventually replace other variants. “The Genome Center has added genotypes from positive samples to the test protocol to monitor mutations of concern, promptly alert the community, and double the community’s efforts to prevent spread.”

“That’s not surprising.” Amy Sisson, Yolo County Public Health Officer, said: “Given that the B.1.1.7 variant has already been found in Southern California and the Bay Area, it is not surprising that it was detected in Yolo County. “But local detection of this more infectious subspecies remains vigilant and continues to use protective measures against the coronavirus, despite lower case rates in Yolo County. Reminds us that we need to be. We will remain critical until most of the population is immune. We cannot relax our vigilance. “

Persons who tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant have already been notified and quarantined, and contact tracking efforts began at the same time as the notification. This individual is an adult and may have acquired a variant through a trip outside the community. The B.1.1.7 variant, believed to have emerged in the United Kingdom in September 2020, is currently detected in 33 states, including California, Florida, Nevada, New York, and Texas. The first detection in the United States occurred on December 29 in Colorado. Two days later, researchers at the University of California, San Diego reported a case in San Diego.the scientist Make a hypothesis Subspecies have spread rapidly in the United States since late November. Genotyping process Scientists use the same equipment used to screen COVID-19 test samples for genotyping of virus samples. Designed as a genotyping device by LGC Biosearch Technologies, the IntelliQube PCR system enables rapid genotyping of all positive samples, and in the first week of use, virus samples with two mutations associated with B.1.1.7. I made it clear. Whole-genome sequencing of the sample was performed in the laboratory of Professor Samuel L. Diasmunos of the University of California, Davis, confirming the identity of the variant as B.1.1.7. Díaz-Muñoz, who studies the evolution of the virus, said that mutants emerge during viral replication in infected individuals, and that widespread transmission of the virus contributes to the emergence of new mutants. “These variants should not be a sign that we should give up, but rather a call to awaken,” he said, with people taking serious control measures. Genotyping techniques can also be used to screen for positive samples of other important mutants in the future. This includes mutants containing the E484K mutation present in the first mutant identified in South Africa associated with reduced viral neutralization by antibodies (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1). .. “Unlike whole-genome sequencing, genotyping does not discover new viral mutations, but it is faster and cheaper than sequencing, making it more practical for screening large samples,” said the director of the Genome Center. Richard Michelmore says. “All positive samples identified in the test lab will be genotyped immediately for all currently known mutants of concern. Samples of interest will also be sequenced.” Reduce spread Healthy Davis Together and Yoro County will work together on COVID-19 testing, vaccination and education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, spreading the virus among people living and working in the Davis community. Is decreasing. Now, more than ever, people must follow the guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and all its variants. Wear a mask / face cover, Make sure it fits properly

Make sure it fits properly Keep a physical distance At least 6 feet apart and more if possible

At least 6 feet apart and more if possible Hand hygiene practice

Take at least weekly tests for COVID-19, Even asymptomatic

Even asymptomatic Avoid crowds and indoor gatherings

Stay home if you feel sick

Healthy Davis together Is a joint project between the University of California, Davis and Davis to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community and promote a coordinated gradual return to normal urban activity and student life. The· University of California, Davis Genome Center The test lab operates under the CLIA certification extension of the UC Davis Student Health and Counseling Services CLIA license.

