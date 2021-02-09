Hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia in diabetics: what patients need to know about their management





Hypoglycemia or Hypoglycemia in Diabetics: What Patients Should Know About Their Management & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Diabetes is a common but serious condition that affects millions of people around the world The main concern of diabetics is to control high blood sugar levels, but blood sugar levels of diabetics can also be too low. Here are some tips for managing hypoglycemia in diabetics and how to prevent it. New Delhi: Diabetes is a health condition that requires constant care and monitoring. For several reasons that also determine the type of diabetes you are suffering from, the sugar content in your blood begins to rise, and the condition is collectively referred to as diabetes. Hyperglycemia in the blood can damage the heart, kidneys, and other important organs and should be controlled with a diet and medication. However, diabetics may also be at increased risk of hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia. This happens when your blood sugar drops too low. It can lead to fatigue, drowsiness, and even unconsciousness and death. Therefore, to maintain a healthy and safe condition, it is essential to control blood sugar levels and keep them in an appropriate and healthy range. “Hypoglycemia, also known as hypoglycemia, is a serious complication and is common in treated diabetics. Studies have shown that 2-4% of diabetics have hypoglycemia. “I’m dead,” said Dr. Anupam Biswas, an endocrinology consultant at Fortis Hospital in Neuda. “Patients with type 1 diabetes, those receiving insulin or sulfonylurea / glinide treatment, and older patients are at increased risk of hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia,” he shared tips on managing hypoglycemia in diabetic patients. When is my blood sugar considered low? Hypoglycemia is defined as a blood glucose level below 70 mg / dl. Symptoms of hypoglycemia include dizziness, confusion, tremors, palpitation, and hunger. Management of hypoglycemia in diabetics If a diabetic patient being treated experiences any of the above symptoms, they should immediately check their blood glucose levels.

If the blood glucose level is less than 70 mg / dl, the patient is advised to take fast-acting carbohydrates.

Pure glucose is the preferred treatment, but all forms of carbohydrates, including glucose, raise blood sugar levels.

If the patient becomes unconscious, he should immediately rush to a nearby hospital and start IV glucose therapy. How to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics Prevention of hypoglycemia is an important element of diabetes management. IMBG (self-monitoring of blood glucose) and some patients (GM’s continuous glucose monitoring) may be required to detect early hypoglycemia.

Patients need to understand situations that increase their risk of low sugar, such as when fasting for tests and procedures, during and after alcohol intake, during strenuous exercise and exercise, and when meals are delayed during sleep.

If you experience hypoglycemia, you may need to change your treatment, so please consult your doctor. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or professional healthcare provider if you have specific questions about your health care needs.

