In the photo!Chocolate Day Special: See the health benefits of eating dark chocolate





In the photo! Chocolate Day Special: See Health Benefits of Eating Dark Chocolate English.Lokmat.com Today is the third day of Valentine’s Week 2021. Today people celebrate Chocolate Day. They express love by giving chocolate to their loved ones. Dark chocolate is high in cocoa, rich in nutrients, and contains a moderate amount of water-soluble fiber and minerals. Dark chocolate contains compounds that appear to prevent the oxidation of LDL. This can reduce the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries and reduce the risk of heart disease in the long run. When eaten moderately, flavanols in dark chocolate stimulate the endothelium, the inner layer of arteries, to produce nitric oxide (NO). Nitric oxide works by signaling and relaxing arteries. This reduces resistance to blood flow and lowers blood pressure. One study found that cocoa powder has the ability to increase the good cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and lower the bad cholesterol, oxidized low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Dark chocolate can also reduce insulin resistance, which is a factor in many illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease. Another study showed that eating dark chocolate more than five times a week reduced the risk of heart disease by 57%. Dark chocolate contains bioactive compounds that are good for the skin, and flavanols protect against sunburn damage, improve blood flow to the skin, and increase skin density and hydration. One study shows that dark chocolate can help improve brain function, and that healthy volunteers eat high-flavanol cocoa for five days to improve blood flow to the brain. Apart from that, cocoa may also improve cognitive function and language fluency in the elderly with mental illness. The fact that cocoa contains stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine can explain why it improves brain function in the short term. -Products made from cocoa help improve the metabolic health of the heart, research has also found.

