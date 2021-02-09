Health
Studies have shown that people with dementia are twice as likely to get Covid.
People with dementia were at a much higher risk of being infected with the coronavirus and were much more likely to be hospitalized and die than people without dementia. New research Millions of US medical records have been found.
Those risks could not be fully explained by the characteristics common to people with dementia, a known risk factor for Covid-19: old age, living in an elderly home, obesity, asthma, diabetes, heart. I have a condition such as vascular disease. Even after researchers adjusted for these factors, Americans with dementia were still twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19 at the end of last summer.
“It’s pretty compelling to suggest that there is something that makes you more vulnerable to dementia,” said Dr. Christine Jaffe, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. It was.
The study found that blacks with dementia were almost three times more likely to get the virus than whites with dementia. According to experts, it is likely to reflect the fact that colored races were generally disproportionately damaged during the pandemic.
“This study highlights the need to protect patients with dementia, especially black patients,” the authors write.
Maria Carillo, chief scientific officer of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, which runs a journal that publishes research on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, said in an interview: .. “
The study was led by researchers at Case Western Reserve University, who analyzed the electronic health records of 61.9 million people over the age of 18 in the United States from February 1st to August 21st, 2020. The data collected by IBM Watson HealthExplorys is as follows: The authors said they make up one-fifth of the US population from 360 hospitals and 317,000 healthcare providers in all 50 states.
Rong Xu, a professor of biomedical informatics at Case Western and the lead author of the study, said there was speculation about whether people with dementia were vulnerable to infection and harm from Covid-19.
“We thought,’We have the data and we can test this hypothesis,'” said Dr. Xu.
Researchers found that of the 15,770 patients with Covid-19 in the analyzed records, 810 also had dementia. Researchers adjusted for common demographic factors (age, gender, race) and found that people with dementia were more than three times more likely to be infected with Covid-19. Adjusting for Covid-specific risk factors, such as the place of residence of the nursing home and the underlying physical condition, narrowed the gap to some extent, but people with dementia were still twice as likely to become infected.
Experts and research authors have stated that the reasons for this vulnerability may include cognitive and physiological factors.
Dr. Kenneth Langa, a professor of medicine at the University of Michigan, said: I was not involved in the study. “There is cognitive impairment and the fact that they are more socially endangered,” he said.
Dr. Jaffe said that people with dementia may also have “vulnerable factors” that can affect their resilience to infections, such as lack of mobility and muscle tone.
Dr. Carrillo said coronavirus infection is associated with an inflammatory response that has been shown to affect other aspects of the blood vessels and circulatory system. Many people with dementia already have angiopathy, which can be exacerbated or amplified by Covid-19.
In fact, the authors of the study subdivided patients by the type of dementia described in electronic records, and those designated for vascular dementia were more infected than those designated for Alzheimer’s disease or other types. I found that the risk was high.
However, Dr. Langa and Dr. Jaffe warned that there was a significant overlap between types of dementia. Many patients suffer from both Alzheimer’s disease and vascular lesions, and non-specialist physicians may not be able to distinguish between subtypes when providing electronically recorded codes, they said.
When investigating the risk of hospitalization and death for Covid patients with dementia, researchers did not adjust demographics such as age or whether they live in a nursing home or have an underlying medical condition. They found that Covid patients with dementia were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized during the first 6 months of the pandemic than patients without dementia. They were 4.4 times more likely to die.
Blacks with Covid-19 and dementia were significantly more likely to be hospitalized than whites with both illnesses. The authors wrote that there was no significant difference in mortality between black and white coronavirus patients with dementia, but the 170 deaths analyzed were too small to draw a firm conclusion about it. There is.
Experts pointed out that one limitation of the study was the lack of access to socio-economic information by researchers, which could lead to a better understanding of patient risk factors.
Dr. Langa also said that the data only reflect people who interacted with the healthcare system, so it does not include “more isolated and poorer patients who have difficulty contacting doctors.”
As a result, he said the study may “underestimate the greater risk of Covid infection for people with dementia.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]