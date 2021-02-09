Studies have shown that people with dementia are twice as likely to get Covid.

People with dementia were at a much higher risk of being infected with the coronavirus and were much more likely to be hospitalized and die than people without dementia. New research Millions of US medical records have been found.

Those risks could not be fully explained by the characteristics common to people with dementia, a known risk factor for Covid-19: old age, living in an elderly home, obesity, asthma, diabetes, heart. I have a condition such as vascular disease. Even after researchers adjusted for these factors, Americans with dementia were still twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19 at the end of last summer.

“It’s pretty compelling to suggest that there is something that makes you more vulnerable to dementia,” said Dr. Christine Jaffe, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. It was.

The study found that blacks with dementia were almost three times more likely to get the virus than whites with dementia. According to experts, it is likely to reflect the fact that colored races were generally disproportionately damaged during the pandemic.