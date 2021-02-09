Scientists Develop Platforms to Advance Medical Research in Cancer





The new study, published in Genome Biology, features a new personalized platform developed by researchers at Cleveland Clinic to accelerate advanced research into genomic medicine and genomic information-based drug therapy for cancer mutations. Useful. Known as My Personal Mutanome (MPM), this platform features an interactive database that provides insights into the role of disease-related mutations in cancer and the preferred mutations that may respond to drug therapy. Dr. Feixiong Cheng, an assistant staff member at the Cleveland Clinic, said: “Advances in sequencing technology have provided a wealth of cancer genomic data, but lacked the ability to bridge the translation gap between large-scale genomic research and clinical decision-making. , And the lead author of the study. “MPM is a powerful tool to help identify new functional mutations / genes, drug discovery targets, and biomarkers in cancer, thus accelerating advances in cancer precision medicine,” Dr. Chen added. I did. Using clinical data, researchers have developed a comprehensive cancer mutation database that integrates approximately 500,000 mutations from more than 10,800 tumor exomes (protein coding parts of the genome) across 33 cancers. Did. The mutations are then systematically mapped to over 94,500 protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and over 311,000 functional protein sites (where proteins physically bind to each other) to provide data on patient survival and drug response. Built in. The platform analyzes relationships between gene mutations, proteins, PPIs, protein functional sites, and drugs, making it easy for users to find clinically viable mutations. The MPM database features three interactive visualization tools that provide 2D and 3D views of disease-related mutations and their associated survival and drug responses. The results of another study published in Nature Genetics, a collaboration between the Cleveland Clinic and several other institutions, have led the team to develop the platform. Previous studies have linked disease etiology and progression to mutations / mutations that disrupt PPIs that affect human interactions, complex networks of proteins, and cell function. Mutations can disrupt the network by altering the normal functioning of proteins (node ​​effect) or by altering PPI (edge ​​effect). In particular, a Nature Genetics study led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School found that disease-related mutations were highly concentrated where PPIs occurred. They also showed that mutations that alter PPI were significantly correlated with drug susceptibility or resistance, as well as low survival in cancer patients. In summary, MPM enables a better understanding of mutations at the human interactome network level, which leads to new insights in cancer genomics and treatment, ultimately achieving the goal of personalized cancer care. Useful for. The team updates the MPM annually to provide researchers and doctors with the most complete data available. “Our Nature Genetics studies also show the effects of mutations / mutations in other diseases,” said Dr. Chen. “The next step is to transform these genomic medicine discoveries into human genomic information-based and precision drug discovery for other complex diseases, including heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Chen. We are developing. “ Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos