Heart disease remains the largest murderer in the United States
Dr. Sumitra
Over 600,000 Americans die each year from cardiovascular disease.
Heart disease affects all ages, ethnicities, and genders and remains the leading cause of death.
One in five suffers from a silent heart attack.
Women may experience different symptoms than men. These symptoms are as follows: Pain in the back, arms, neck and shoulders. Nausea; malaise; dyspnea; and vomiting.
Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, excess tobacco, high cholesterol, and alcohol use.
Heart disease occurs when the arteries that supply the heart become blocked.
Many aspects of modern lifestyles exacerbate risk factors for heart disease.
Heart disease can affect anyone, so understanding your previous health risks, activities, and diet can reduce your risk.
An important factor in maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system is to stay active, eat a healthy and balanced diet with a high calorie count, and reduce weight and daily stress.
Choose a new heart-healthy habit, such as walking, jogging, running, replacing caffeinated soft drinks with water and trying to maintain it for a full month.
Smoking cessation, controlling blood pressure, and lowering blood sugar levels are also essential factors in preventing heart disease.
Learn about cardiovascular risk factors and their preventive strategies and choose a healthy lifestyle.
Ask your doctor to perform a lipid profile test to assess your risk of cardiovascular disease.
The standard goals are to keep the classification of obesity index 18.5-25, blood pressure below 120/80 mm / Hg, total cholesterol below 200 mg / dL, and fasting blood glucose (glucose) below 100 mg / dL.
In 2020, the terrible suffering of the COVID-19 pandemic has largely obscured heart disease, the country’s leading cause of death.
In this country, at least twice as many people died of cardiovascular causes last year from complications of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Although the challenges of viruses are still new, heart disease has been studied for decades. A healthy heart and lifestyle can make you less susceptible to serious complications from infections such as COVID-19.
Start this year with small changes such as eating plant-based foods such as vegetables, beans, whole grains, and fruits.
Here are some tips:
• Exchange meat for beans in one of your favorite dinner recipes
• Eat slices of whole wheat bread instead of white bread
• Try vegetables like never before.
• In addition to moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, such as active walking each week, do strength training, such as lifting weights at least 2-3 days a week, and exercise for at least 150 minutes. Jump on a treadmill or elliptical. If the machine is not available, do gymnastics such as jumping jacks, squats, leg raises and arm circles.
• Track your weight and height, calculate your body mass index, and measure your blood pressure daily. Stay in touch with your doctor to achieve or maintain your goal core measure.
American Heart Month (February) motivates us to investigate our health habits and risks and take steps to improve our heart health.
To celebrate America Heart Month, you can take the time to know the risk factors for heart disease and make every effort to reduce them, especially to raise awareness of heart disease.
American Heart Month offers a great opportunity to start healthy heart activities and prepare a healthy diet with your family.
Dr. Sumitra is accepting new patients and can contact 321-622-6222 or [email protected] Call us now to discuss the best next steps to assess your risk of heart disease.
