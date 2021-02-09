Choose a traditional breakfast over cereals when trying to shed kilos

highlight
You may have come across some tips that can help you lose weight. From drinks suitable for weight loss to magical formulas, multiple ingredients are increasing the population. For effective weight loss, you need to burn more calories than you consume in a healthy diet and lifestyle. Similarly, making some changes will help you reach your goals effectively. Factors such as sleep schedule, proper breakfast selection, level of physical activity, eating habits, time spent eating, and timing of meals also have an effect. If you are also trying to lose weight, here are some effective weight loss tips you need to follow.
Weight Loss Tips: Try these for effective results
Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal As part of her Instagram series QuickFivewithMG, she joined social media and shared weight loss tips. Here are some things to and shouldn’t do for the weight loss she mentioned-
1) Not ready to eat cereal for breakfast
Many people choose ready-made cereals for breakfast due to lack of time. Unlike fresh homemade breakfasts, ready-to-eat, convenient meals often contain preservatives and artificial flavors that are harmful to your health. These are also often loaded with additional sugar that can affect your weight loss process. Instead, stick to traditional breakfast options such as poha, upma, idli.
2) Avoid starting the day with tea or coffee
“Tea and coffee contain caffeine, which causes the release of cortisol (stress hormone) and puts the body in stress mode. When you wake up, by the time your body is fully functional, It takes time. In some situations, it’s better to eat real food rather than being more stressful. “
If you like drinking tea, try herbal tea within 30 minutes of waking up. You can also choose a shake, smoothie or protein shake for breakfast. Avoid drinking packed juice.
3) Do not sit for a long time
In most cases, it is advisable to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. “According to current ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) findings, to reduce your risk of illness and lose weight, you need to exercise 150 minutes a week, plus more exercise during the day,” Ganeriwal said. He states in a post. .. If you don’t move enough, you also increase your risk of weight gain and some health conditions.
You can start the day with exercise. Also, take a short break and move around for a couple of minutes. Stretching also helps reduce back, shoulder and neck pain.
4) Keep your cell phone down while eating food
When you are paying attention to your diet, it will signal satiety at the right time and you will know exactly when to stop eating. People are usually busy using their mobile phones during meals and burn more calories than they need.
5) Restrict the use of the screen before bedtime
Exposure to luminous gadgets makes your body more cautious and delays your sleep. Using gadgets before bedtime can increase the time it takes to fall asleep. Sleep deprivation also burns more calories and increases stress. You will also wake up tired at low energy levels.
Hope to follow these effective tips and reach your weight loss goal soon!
(Munmun Ganeriwal is a nutritionist, fitness expert and yoga teacher in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.