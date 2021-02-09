Choose a traditional breakfast over cereals when trying to shed kilos





Weight Loss: A Healthy Breakfast Can Support Your Weight Loss Process highlight Prepare a protein-containing breakfast at home

Avoid drinking sweet drinks for breakfast

Add dietary fiber to maintain a healthy weight You may have come across some tips that can help you lose weight. From drinks suitable for weight loss to magical formulas, multiple ingredients are increasing the population. For effective weight loss, you need to burn more calories than you consume in a healthy diet and lifestyle. Similarly, making some changes will help you reach your goals effectively. Factors such as sleep schedule, proper breakfast selection, level of physical activity, eating habits, time spent eating, and timing of meals also have an effect. If you are also trying to lose weight, here are some effective weight loss tips you need to follow. Weight Loss Tips: Try these for effective results Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal As part of her Instagram series QuickFivewithMG, she joined social media and shared weight loss tips. Here are some things to and shouldn’t do for the weight loss she mentioned- 1) Not ready to eat cereal for breakfast Many people choose ready-made cereals for breakfast due to lack of time. Unlike fresh homemade breakfasts, ready-to-eat, convenient meals often contain preservatives and artificial flavors that are harmful to your health. These are also often loaded with additional sugar that can affect your weight loss process. Instead, stick to traditional breakfast options such as poha, upma, idli. Weight Loss: Prepare a Fresh Breakfast at Home for Better Nutrition

Photo courtesy of iStock 2) Avoid starting the day with tea or coffee “Tea and coffee contain caffeine, which causes the release of cortisol (stress hormone) and puts the body in stress mode. When you wake up, by the time your body is fully functional, It takes time. In some situations, it’s better to eat real food rather than being more stressful. “ If you like drinking tea, try herbal tea within 30 minutes of waking up. You can also choose a shake, smoothie or protein shake for breakfast. Avoid drinking packed juice. Read again: Weight Loss: Nutritionists reveal three truths that will help you in the long run 3) Do not sit for a long time In most cases, it is advisable to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. “According to current ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) findings, to reduce your risk of illness and lose weight, you need to exercise 150 minutes a week, plus more exercise during the day,” Ganeriwal said. He states in a post. .. If you don’t move enough, you also increase your risk of weight gain and some health conditions. You can start the day with exercise. Also, take a short break and move around for a couple of minutes. Stretching also helps reduce back, shoulder and neck pain. Read again: Here’s why you should eat white rice without feeling guilty: Weight Loss Tips: Exercise Regularly to Burn More Calories

Photo courtesy of iStock 4) Keep your cell phone down while eating food When you are paying attention to your diet, it will signal satiety at the right time and you will know exactly when to stop eating. People are usually busy using their mobile phones during meals and burn more calories than they need. Read again: Weight Loss: Is Eating Roti Better Than Eating Rice for Weight Loss? 5) Restrict the use of the screen before bedtime Exposure to luminous gadgets makes your body more cautious and delays your sleep. Using gadgets before bedtime can increase the time it takes to fall asleep. Sleep deprivation also burns more calories and increases stress. You will also wake up tired at low energy levels. Hope to follow these effective tips and reach your weight loss goal soon! (Munmun Ganeriwal is a nutritionist, fitness expert and yoga teacher in Mumbai) Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos