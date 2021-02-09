Over 1.7 million contacts reached by the NHS Covid-19 app





The NHS Covid-19 app was highly anticipated as an important step in breaking the chain of viral infections. After multiple trials and widespread releases in September 2020, the app currently contacts more than 1.7 million people nationwide. .. The NHS was able to use the newly published data to estimate approximately 600,000 potential cases of Covid-19 prevented by the app. It is set to let you know if you are at risk of getting the virus, and has been in close contact with people who tested positive and has been downloaded more than 21.5 million times. This number represents more than half of the target population aged 16 and over using smartphones. The more people who download the app, the more helpful it is to identify the close contacts of those who test positive for the virus. Researchers at the Alan Turing Institute and the University of Oxford have found that for every 1% increase in app users, the number of coronavirus cases in the population can be reduced by 2.3%. The close contacts of those who test positive can be notified 15 minutes after the app user enters the positive result into the system. This is the fastest way to notify the public when risk increases and self-quarantine measures need to be taken. Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, said: “The NHS Covid-19 app is an important pandemic-ready tool. “Since its launch in September, we have directed hundreds of thousands of people at risk, including myself, to self-quarantine. This analysis is very effective in breaking the chain of infections, with an estimated 600,000. It shows that the case was prevented. “Isolating and knowing when there is a risk of catching the coronavirus is essential to stop the spread of this virus. This app is the easiest way to notify you when you are at risk. “I would like to thank everyone who has played a role in downloading and using the app and encourage those who have not taken the easy steps to protect your community and loved ones to download it. . “ Gaby Appleton, Product Director of the NHS Covid-19 App, said: “It’s great that more than 56% of the target population has already downloaded the NHS Covid-19 app. “The more people download the app, the better it is, and now every new user is making a difference more than ever. “For every 1% of additional users who download the app, we could reduce the number of cases in our community by up to 2.3%. “If you have already downloaded the app, thank you for your cooperation in keeping your loved ones safe. We are constantly improving the app so that you always have the latest version of the app downloaded. Make sure. People are even safer. “

