Stress for work?This wearable measures cortisol levels through your sweat

Photo by Ketu t Subiyanto of Pexels

) After working for eight hours at home or in the office, you may suddenly want to lie down and take a break. Meanwhile, our bodies say it’s time to relieve some stress from a painstaking day’s work. From time to time, we will only feel that we are approaching “burnout”. A group of Swiss researchers have discovered that wearable technology can be used to detect levels of the stress hormone cortisol in sweat. Find out how they arrived with the discovery. Wearable technology can detect cortisol levels when approaching burnout According to the report by Daily mailCortisol, the primary stress hormone, can now be detected via wearable sensors. The above hormones put you in a situation whether you act on it or not. Engineers at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), along with Xsensio, said wearables can measure a person’s stress levels. In addition, the person using it should put it on the skin. Moreover, the device is highly sensitive and has a very low detection limit. Cortisol is a steroid hormone belonging to the glucocorticoid class. It is produced through the adrenal glands. In addition, it has the main function of regulating blood sugar, metabolism and blood pressure. Hormones act as alarms when we are in a difficult situation. The work of some jobs puts a strain on others, and when that happens, cortisol signals your brain, muscles, and heart, and what you do during stressful scenarios. I will let you know about the stress. EPFL expert Adrian Ionescu said that circadian rhythms are a marker of hormone secretion. Because circadian rhythms are a daily cycle that is part of a person’s body clock, researchers monitor patients 24 hours a day. For a while, your body tells you that you’re just doing well. This counterfeits what you actually feel, and as a result, your body continues to produce cortisol because you are now suffering from stress. Read again: Can Fecal Transplants Probably Accelerate Cancer Treatment?You might say “yes” to poop after reading this Ionesk continued that hormones began between 6 am and 8 am. Cortisol levels decrease as the day approaches the night. However, keep in mind that overproduction or underproduction of cortisol levels can cause health problems such as burnout, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and even depression. This device is a useful tool for scientists because it can collect quantitative and qualitative data on stress-related illnesses. “And they can do so non-invasively, accurately and instantly over the entire range of cortisol levels in human sweat,” Ionescu concludes in the following report. Atlanta News. You can access the full study here. Future testing with wearables to detect stress levels The Swiss team is moving forward to test wearables for patients suffering from Cushing’s Syndrome, an abnormal disorder in the body’s overproduction of cortisol. On the contrary, people suffering from hormone deficiency and Addison’s disease are also in clinical trials. Similarly, the California Institute of Technology’s Gao Lab has created a wearable technology that can detect stress. Watch the video below.

