Very Low COVID Infections in Day Care Centers: Research-Consumer Health News





Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A new French study found that children in day care centers had low coronavirus infection rates early in the pandemic and were unlikely to cause COVID-19 infection. did. COVID-19 can infect people of all ages, but children tend to develop mild symptoms and rarely need to be hospitalized. The role of very young children as asymptomatic coronavirus spreaders remained unclear, and the risk to the community of opening a day care center was unclear. “Toddlers do not spread the virus widely in these environments,” said research co-author Dr. Camille Aupieris of Hôpital Jean-Verdier in Paris. “These findings show parents in day care centers, especially given that the children involved in the study are key workers and have parents who are considered at high risk during the first wave of the epidemic. Should be reassuring to the staff, “Aupiais said. However, this study was completed before the emergence of new, more infectious variants of the virus. The survey included 327 children aged 5 months to 4 years who attended a French day care center that remained open during the first national blockade in France from March to May 2020. Was there. Researchers evaluated children’s blood levels (serum prevalence) of antibodies to the virus and found that less than 4% had such antibodies. Studies have shown that children with coronavirus antibodies may have infected adults at home rather than someone in day care.Results published on February 8th Lancet Child & Adolcent Health journal. Researchers found that the serum prevalence of day care staff was similar to that of adult controls who were not infected with COVID-19 in children or at work. Serum prevalence data are thought to reveal actual infection rates because they indicate levels of antibodies in the blood, regardless of whether a person has COVID-19 symptoms. “The clinical signs of COVID-19 are not the best indicator of infection, not for testing very young children, and the main criterion should be suspected or confirmed cases of adult household members. It suggests, “Aupiais said in a journal news release. She added that further research is needed to fully understand the role of infants in community infections. New variants of the coronavirus have emerged since the study data were collected, and it is unclear whether infants are more or less susceptible to these new strains, the researchers said. He added that the day care centers surveyed were not in full operation during the survey period, so the survey results may not apply to centers that were operating normally. For more information Details of the American Academy of Pediatrics Day care and COVID-19.. Source: Lancet Child & Adolcent Health, News Release, February 8, 2021

