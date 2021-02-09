AI program can predict COVID mortality with 90% accuracy





A team of Danish researchers claim that the artificial intelligence software they developed can predict with 90% accuracy whether an uninfected person will die of COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen provided health data for the program, including the underlying medical condition, from 3,944 Danish coronavirus patients. Reported by eurekalert.org.. They “trained” computer programs to recognize the patient’s previous illness patterns and found that body mass index (BMI), age, hypertension, and being male were the highest risk factors. Studies show that when admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, a computer can also predict with 80% accuracy whether a patient needs a respiratory tract. Professor Mads Nielsen of the School of Computer Science at the University of Copenhagen said: “We have started to create a model to support the hospital. “Our new discoveries can also be used to carefully identify who needs the vaccine,” he added. “Our results, of course, show that age and BMI are the most decisive parameters of how seriously a person is affected by COVID-19, but in men, hypertension. Or, if you have a neurological disorder, you are more likely to die or end up with a respiratory tract, “Nielsen added. In order of priority, after being infected with COVID-19, the conditions that most affect whether a patient has respiratory infections are BMI, age, hypertension, men, neurological disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, Diabetes and heart disease. “For those affected by one or more of these parameters, it makes sense to move them up in the vaccine queue to avoid the risk of infection and eventually reaching the respiratory tract. It turns out, “said Nielsen. “We are working towards our goal of being able to predict respiratory needs five days in advance by giving computers computer access to health data on all COVID positivity in the region.” He continued. “Computers never replace doctors’ evaluations, but they help doctors and hospitals see many COVID-19-infected patients at once and set continuous priorities,” Nielsen added. I did.

