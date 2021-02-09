Health
Antiviral drugs work against coronavirus in the laboratory
The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow in many parts of the world, with the highest incidence in the United States.
Although some highly effective vaccines have been approved for emergency use, they are significant to reach the target vaccine levels required for herd immunity, as well as the logistics of vaccine production, shipping, storage and distribution. It may take some time Acceptance of the people..
Recently, SARS-CoV-2 mutants have emerged, increasing infectivity and increasing the challenges of ensuring vaccine viability. Therefore, Alternative treatment There is an urgent need for a widespread and rapid preventive approach to reduce the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization and death in multiple environments, including nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Publish their work at NatureScientists at UNC School of Medicine and UNC Gillings Global Public Health have tested how the orally administered laboratory drug EIDD-2801 stops and prevents SARS-CoV-2 replication. infection Analysis of human cells in a new in vivo model containing human lung tissue.
They found that the drug was very effective and prevented and treated SARS-CoV-2 infection. Phases 2 and 3 Clinical trial Efforts are underway to evaluate the safety of EIDD-2801 in humans and its effect on viral shedding in patients with COVID-19.
Mouse models are useful for studying highly pathogenic human coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and compounds that may control infection. However, human coronavirus does not replicate in mice unless researchers modify the virus, regenerate mice, or introduce individual human receptor genes into mice so that the virus can infect cells. .. Such a mouse model deepens the scientific community’s understanding of coronavirus infection and Disease progressionHowever, none of these models have the diverse human cells found in the human lung where viral infections can cause serious illness. UNC scientists have created a solution to this problem. This is a strain of mice with human lung tissue that contains all primary human cells that became infected when an individual was infected with COVID-19.
Immunodeficient mice transplanted with human lung tissue (LoM) allow SARS-CoV-2 replication, resulting in an infection that reproduces some of the features of early diffuse lung injury found in COVID-19 patients. I did. In addition, acute SARS-CoV-2 infection elicited a potent and persistent type I interferon and inflammatory cytokine / chemokine response.
To assess the therapeutic effect of EIDD-2801 on COVID-19, researchers administered EIDD-2801 to LoM 24 or 48 hours after SARS-CoV-2 exposure and every 12 hours thereafter. did.
“EIDD-2801 was found to have a significant effect on viral replication after only 2 days of treatment. When treatment was started 24 hours after exposure, the number of infectious particles in human lung tissue was 25,000 minutes. “The treatment started 48 hours after exposure, said J. Victor Garcia, a senior author who is a professor of medicine and director of the Center for Progress in International Translational Sciences.” , The virus titer has dropped significantly by 96%. ”
The researchers then tested EIDD-2801’s ability to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection by administering the drug 12 hours before SARS-CoV-2 exposure and every 12 hours thereafter.
“Surprisingly, pre-exposure prophylaxis of EIDD-2801 significantly inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and can reduce the viral titer of LoM human lung tissue by more than 100,000-fold in two independent experiments. I see, “said co-lead author Angela Wahl. Associate Professor of Medicine and Assistant Director of the International Center for the Advancement of Translation Science.
Bats are a presumed source of SARS-CoV-2 and the highly pathogenic human coronavirus SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, all of which have emerged in the population within the last 20 years.
“LoM shows that all recently emerging human coronaviruses can be studied in vivo on a single platform,” said Lisa Gralinsky, an assistant professor of epidemiology and co-lead author. “Our model allows researchers to directly compare the effectiveness of infections between human coronaviruses and potential preventive and therapeutic approaches.”
Gralinski added, “Bats show efficient replication of the endogenous bat coronavirus in LoM human lung tissue without the need for pre-adaptation of the virus, allowing bats to directly infect humans without the need for further adaptation. I have confirmed that I have the virus, “he added.
“Previously, we have also shown that EIDD-2801 is also effective against SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV infections in vivo and in primary human respiratory tract epithelial cultures,” said William Kennan, professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Epidemiology. Ralph Barrick says. Global Public Health and UNC School of Medicine. “Overall, these results may prove that EIDD-2801 is not only effective in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, but also very effective in future outbreaks of coronavirus. Indicates that there is. ”
SARS-CoV-2 infection is effectively treated and prevented by EIDD-2801. Nature (2021). doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03312-w
Provided by
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
