Iowa uses Microsoft to create a vaccination booking system





Iowa City, Iowa (AP) — Online COVID-19 vaccination schedule as public health officials in Iowa are trying to overcome the frustrating start of a state ranked near the bottom of the nation by dose. I chose Microsoft to create the system.

The Iowa Public Health Service posted an online notice on Monday that it plans to sign an emergency contract with Microsoft, which is based in Redmond, Washington. The agency told bidders that it would choose another contractor to run the vaccine call center later this week.

Microsoft’s choice was made last week after the agency gave the vendor a day to respond to the urgent request for a proposal.

Microsoft will be responsible for developing and deploying an online registration system that will allow qualified residents to schedule vaccination appointments with approved providers. The contract is expected to last until the end of the year. Health Organization decides to split the request for proposal to award individual contracts for call centers to provide information on vaccine availability, screen callers for eligibility, and assist in setting appointments. Did. The department review team is still scoring bids for the work and will make a selection by Friday. The Iowa vaccination program is off to a late start due to lack of supply and lack of information on the best way to schedule appointments. Many key workers and people over the age of 65, who were shot on February 1, could find doses despite spending hours calling and searching online. I could not do it. Due to the slow deployment, some public school teachers were furious. Among them are many teachers who will double the class size next week when Governor Kim Reynolds’ new mission for daily face-to-face learning takes effect. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa ranks 47th in the state, with only 8% of the population vaccinated more than once. It ranks between the number of people receiving both doses and ranks 40th overall in terms of per capita dose. She said the governor was primarily blaming the state’s problems for low federal vaccine allocations, ranking 47th per capita last week. She also showed that some counties did not administer doses quickly enough and introduced new metrics to speed them up. Reynolds said the state had not previously created an online scheduling system to avoid the problem found elsewhere that reservations were canceled due to supply shortages. She said she didn’t want people to “hope” before the shot was guaranteed, but new online systems would arrive as supply increased. “We believe it will be a relatively quick turnaround and will be in a good position to really facilitate, rationalize and support Iowa in scheduling and obtaining vaccines.” She said last week. On Friday, the Republican Governor lifted state-wide obligations to wear masks in some circumstances, bar social distance requirements, and rally restrictions. She quoted the reduction in hospitalization due to COVID-19. This decreased from a peak of over 1,500 in November to 327. The move has sparked anger from public health experts and Democratic lawmakers. They said a new, highly contagious British variant had just been discovered in the state. Some municipalities have said they will continue to enforce local mask ordinances.

