Studies identify the genetic susceptibility of people with Down syndrome to COVID-19





Their findings published in the journal Science reportFollowing previous studies showing a 10-fold increased mortality risk of COVID-19 in people with Down syndrome, we add additional evidence to support existing demands for priority vaccination in medically vulnerable groups. The researchers analyzed all published Down’s syndrome transcriptome data to reveal changes that may affect SARS-CoV-2 infection and disease progression.



TMPRSS2, a gene encoding an enzyme important to aid SARS-CoV-2 invasion into human cells, showed 60% higher levels of expression in Down’s syndrome. This gene is on chromosome 21, and people with Down syndrome have three copies. Researchers have also discovered higher expression levels of CXCL10. This is a gene that can cause a series of events that can cause uncontrolled inflammation in which the body’s immune system attacks its lung cells. Known as a cytokine storm, this phenomenon is one of the leading causes of patient hospitalization and death. The authors hypothesize that this may make people with Down syndrome more susceptible to late complications such as pulmonary fibrosis. People with Down Syndrome may also be susceptible to bacterial infections that follow COVID-19. Researchers have found that trisomy cells have low expression of the NLRP3 gene. This is important for maintaining homeostasis against pathogenic infections.



However, researchers have also found signs that people with Down Syndrome have an overactivated interferon response. This is an important innate defense that blocks intracellular viral replication. Two genes associated with the interferon response-IFNAR1 and IFNAR2- are found on chromosome 21. One of the limitations of the study is the inability to use the studied datasets to assess the risk of COVID-19 across different ages. A recent study by the International Trisomy 21 Research Association found that people over the age of 40 with Down Syndrome had a significantly increased risk of death. Another recently published study Annual report of internal medicine People with Down Syndrome affected by COVID-19 in the United Kingdom are reported to be five times more likely to be hospitalized and ten times more likely to die. “Previous studies have shown an association between Down’s syndrome and increased mortality from COVID-19. These studies do not provide a direct causal interpretation, but do inform the policy. Further research can be motivated, “said Dr. Mara Dierssen, Group Leader and Research Author of the Cell and Systems Neurobiology Laboratory at the Center for Genome Regulation (CRG). “Overall, people over the age of 40 or with Down’s syndrome with serious comorbidities are considered to be medically very vulnerable, both at the stage of infection and the prognosis after the onset of cytokine storms,” ​​he said. Former president of the Trisomy 21 Study Group. “This is why people with Down Syndrome should be immediately prioritized for early vaccination against COVID-19 worldwide.” According to CRG postdoc and co-author of the study, Ilario de Toma, “further research is needed to study transcriptome changes in lung tissue at various stages of infection, perhaps to stratify by age. is.” The team will further validate the results in a future study and begin a new study using a mouse model of Down’s syndrome in some of the candidates found in this study. This may provide important insights for boosting the immune response and increasing the future effectiveness of vaccination of people with Down syndrome.

