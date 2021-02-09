Breast cancer in young US women is on the rise after a long decline-consumer health news





Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Breast cancer mortality rates are rising again in American women under the age of 40 after more than 20 years of decline, researchers say. The authors of the study said they hope their new report will lead to a deeper investigation into the reasons for the change. “Our hope is to focus more attention and research on what these findings are behind breast cancer in young women and the rapid increase in this late-stage cancer,” said lead author R. .Edward Hendrick said. He is a clinical professor of radiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. Hendrick’s team used data from the National Center for Health Statistics to determine breast cancer mortality in a 10-year-old subgroup. According to the analysis, between 2010 and 2017, breast cancer mortality in women aged 40-79 years fell to 1.2% -2.2%, depending on age. Although the proportion of young women increased, the annual 0.5% increase in women aged 20-39 was not considered statistically significant. But nevertheless, it bothers me, Hendrick said in a news release from the Radiological Society of North America. He predicted that the mortality rate of young women would increase significantly over the next few years. Researchers attributed the change in mortality to an increase in cancer that has spread beyond the breast, also known as “distant metastases” or metastatic cancers. Since 2000, the incidence of distant metastatic breast cancer has increased by more than 4% annually in women aged 20-39 years. It was much higher than women over 40. Overall, studies show that breast cancer mortality decreased by 40% between 1989 and 2017. Researchers attributed the decline to better treatment and increased use of screening mammograms. Screening is offered to women over the age of 40 for early detection of breast cancer, but women under the age of 40 are not screened unless they are known to be at high risk. Breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in women in the United States. Most invasive breast cancers occur in women over the age of 40, but 4% to 5% of cases occur in young women, according to the authors of the study. The report was published in the journal on February 9th Radiology.. For more information More American Cancer Society Breast cancer.. Source: Radiological Society of North America, News Release, February 9, 2021

