By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt



Health Day Reporter



Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Fill the mug: Add at least one caffeine coffee One day may reduce your risk heart failure, New research suggests.

However, there is one caveat. Without caffeine. coffee Does not seem to offer the same protection as caffeine-A rich blend.

“The link between caffeine and reduced risk of heart failure was amazing,” admitted Dr. David Kao, senior author of the study. “Coffee and caffeine are often considered” bad “by the general public. heart Because people associate them Palpitations, High blood pressure,Such”

However, “the consistent relationship between increased caffeine consumption and reduced risk of heart failure brings that assumption to mind,” said Associate Professor of Cardiology and Medical Director, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Colorado Personal Medical Center. Said Kao. ..His team published their findings in the journal on February 9th. Circulation: Heart failure..

Still, the findings cannot prove the cause and effect, nor does it mean that coffee is a substitute for a healthy life with respect to your mind, Kao said.

“There is not yet clear enough evidence to recommend increasing coffee consumption and reducing risk. Heart disease With the same strength and certainty as quitting smoking, losing weight, and exercising, “he said in a journal news release.

In their study, Kao et al. Analyzed data from more than 21,000 U.S. adults who participated in three major studies: flamingham heart research, community atherosclerosis risk research, and cardiovascular health research. .. Participants were followed for at least 10 years.

In all three studies, drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee daily reduced the long-term risk of heart failure.

In a Framingham Heart and Cardiovascular Health study, the risk of heart failure was reduced by 5% to 12% daily per cup of coffee compared to not drinking coffee.

A community study found that the risk of atherosclerosis did not change with 0 to 1 cup of coffee per day, but was about 30% lower in people who drank more than 2 cups of coffee per day. ..