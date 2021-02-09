Health
Daily coffee tied to reduce the risk of heart failure
Health Day Reporter
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Fill the mug: Add at least one caffeine coffee One day may reduce your risk heart failure, New research suggests.
However, there is one caveat. Without caffeine. coffee Does not seem to offer the same protection as caffeine-A rich blend.
“The link between caffeine and reduced risk of heart failure was amazing,” admitted Dr. David Kao, senior author of the study. “Coffee and caffeine are often considered” bad “by the general public. heart Because people associate them Palpitations, High blood pressure,Such”
However, “the consistent relationship between increased caffeine consumption and reduced risk of heart failure brings that assumption to mind,” said Associate Professor of Cardiology and Medical Director, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Colorado Personal Medical Center. Said Kao. ..His team published their findings in the journal on February 9th. Circulation: Heart failure..
Still, the findings cannot prove the cause and effect, nor does it mean that coffee is a substitute for a healthy life with respect to your mind, Kao said.
“There is not yet clear enough evidence to recommend increasing coffee consumption and reducing risk. Heart disease With the same strength and certainty as quitting smoking, losing weight, and exercising, “he said in a journal news release.
In their study, Kao et al. Analyzed data from more than 21,000 U.S. adults who participated in three major studies: flamingham heart research, community atherosclerosis risk research, and cardiovascular health research. .. Participants were followed for at least 10 years.
In all three studies, drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee daily reduced the long-term risk of heart failure.
In a Framingham Heart and Cardiovascular Health study, the risk of heart failure was reduced by 5% to 12% daily per cup of coffee compared to not drinking coffee.
A community study found that the risk of atherosclerosis did not change with 0 to 1 cup of coffee per day, but was about 30% lower in people who drank more than 2 cups of coffee per day. ..
The findings for decaffeinated coffee were different. A cardiovascular health study found no association between caffeine deficiency and the risk of heart failure, but a flamingham heart study found that decaffeination had a significantly higher risk of heart failure.
For further analysis, caffeine from Any According to the authors, the sauce appears to be associated with a reduced risk of heart failure, and caffeine played at least some of the apparent heart benefits of coffee.
“Although we can’t prove a causal relationship, these three studies show that drinking coffee is associated with a reduced risk of heart failure, and that coffee is plain without the addition of sugar or high-fat dairy products. It’s interesting to suggest that when ingested, it can be part of a healthy eating pattern, such as creams. ” Penny Chris Etherton, former president of the American Heart Association’s Lifestyle and Cardiac Metabolism and Health Council Leadership Committee, said.
“Conclusion: Meet the recommendations for fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat / non-fat dairy products, low in sodium, saturated fat, and added, moderate as part of the overall healthy eating pattern of the heart. “Sugar to enjoy coffee,” advised Chris Etherton in the release.
“It’s also important to note that caffeine is a stimulant and overdose can cause problems, which can cause jitter and sleep disorders,” she added.
Two other cardiologists (both unrelated to the new study) reviewed the findings.
Dr. Michael Goyfman directs clinical cardiology at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York City. He said the study had some flaws.
“Coffee intake was self-reported, so many inaccuracies are likely to occur,” Goifman said. “In addition, the amount of coffee was not standardized. Does a cup mean 8 ounces of coffee or 20 ounces?”
He pointed out that previous studies have shown that too much coffee leads to “hardening” of important parts of the heart’s aorta. On the other hand, many studies have shown that America’s favorite morning brewing appears to be associated with lower odds for Parkinson’s disease.
Therefore, “I encourage patients to use common sense about coffee consumption and consult their doctors about specific intake restrictions until further research is done to address this question directly,” Goifman said. Stated.
Dr. Gaimintz manages cardiovascular health at Sandra Atlas Bathhart Hospital in Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY.
He generally agreed with Goifman, saying the new findings show “interesting relevance” but are not strong enough to justify recommendations to support increased coffee intake.
“What kind of heart failure does caffeine affect?” Because there are many different types of heart failure, Mintz said. He asked.
“Moderate caffeinated coffee can be part of a healthy diet for the heart without harmful effects,” he said, but beyond that, new research is for further investigation. Is just a “starting point”.
“Patients who do not drink coffee should not start, and to reduce the risk of heart failure, patients should certainly not start taking caffeine supplements such as energy or Red Bull for 5 hours.”
Meanwhile, he said, “research and narrative need to continue.”
For more information
The National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood A guide to a healthy heart..
Source: Michael Goyfman, MD, Director, Clinical Cardiology, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, New York City. Guy L. Mintz, Director of Cardiovascular Health and Lipidology, Manhasset, NY, Sandra Atlas Bathhart Hospital, Northwell Health. Circulation: Heart failure, News Release, February 9, 2021
