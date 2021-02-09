An additional 35 deaths were reported. One county has a high degree of aggressiveness





Iowa reported another 35 COVID-19 deaths and an additional 713 confirmed cases on Tuesday. This is because the number of counties with high positive rates for 14 days continued to decline. At 10 am on Tuesday, the state reported 5,145 COVID-19-related deaths. This is an increase in 35 deaths. Since the state tally at 10am on Monday, According to the state website.. COVID-19 is a disease caused by the coronavirus. The state reported on Tuesday at 10 am that there were 325,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 713. From 10am on Monday.. According to the state, the total number of people tested is 1,498,143. Of those who tested positive, 296,440 recovered. Of the 99 counties in Iowa, only Page County had a positive rate of over 15% on Tuesday for 14 days at 15.4%. On Monday, the two counties exceeded 15%.At its peak, over 90 counties were over 15% The most populous pork county in the state was 11% on Monday. Across the state, Iowa’s 14-day positive rate on Tuesday was 8.5%. Daily numbers Latest data on Tuesday at 10am compared to Monday at 10am: Infected (number: 325,379, 713 increase

Dead (number: 5,145,35 increase

Vaccine dose to be administered: 348,032

Individuals receiving the first dose: 166,952

Individuals receiving a second dose: 90,540 *

Hospitalization: Increased from 327, 318

ICU patients: Decreased from 67, 69

Patients using ventilator: Reduced from 29, 35

Tested total: 1,498,143

Total recovered: 296,440 More: COVID-19 maps and charts track cases and data in Iowa and the United States For subscribers:Iowa COVID-19 adviser warns about “confusion” as it opens shots to all seniors despite the lack of states According to the latest information available from the state, 327 people were admitted to Iowa on Monday from 318 on Sunday. The hospital accepted 34 to 40 patients. There were also 69 to 67 patients in the ICU on Monday. There were 35 to 29 patients on mechanical ventilation. In addition, 35 nursing homes in Iowa reported outbreaks on Tuesday, up / down from 43 on Monday. Vaccination data is currently available on the state website. As of 10 am on Tuesday, Iowa had given a total of 348,032 doses to 332,421 Iowa residents. Of the doses given, 202,829 were vaccinated with modelna and 145,203 were from Pfizer. As of Tuesday, 166,952 people were receiving the first dose and another 90,540 were receiving the second dose. The state calculates the positive rate by dividing the number of individuals tested positive in the last 14 days by the total number of individuals tested in those 14 days. The Des Moines Register uses data from the Iowa Public Health Service to report the sum of Iowa, which was tested for the coronavirus, and Iowa, which tested positive for the virus, at 10 am a day. Since the pandemic began in the spring, states have changed and modified the way data is reported, and data does not always match figures reported by other sources. Help us report on the Iowa coronavirus The news surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iowa is different from what the register covered. You can help report this story by letting us know how the new coronavirus affects your daily life, your workplace, and your daily family life. Requests are also accepted. Please tell me what you want to know.News tips Online contact formOr call 515-284-8065.

