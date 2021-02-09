Health
University of Kiel Accepts Funds for Researchers Sharing Vaccine Misinformation | Vaccines and Vaccinations
The Guardian can reveal that British scholars who advertised false alarms against vaccines raised more than £ 150,000 through a university donation portal to support his research during the coronavirus crisis.
Professor Chris Exley, a chemist in Japan Keele UniversityWrote a 2017 study claiming that small amounts of aluminum in vaccines can cause “more severe and impaired autism.”
Health experts strongly disagree with the findings, including Professor Andrew Pollard, chairman of the Oxford Vaccine Group, who previously called the study’s conclusions “bad science.”
Exley, who calls himself Mr. Aluminum on social media, encourages followers on Instagram pages to donate to research in his lab at Keele University through the university’s online portal. His work has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media and is often shared by people who question the safety of vaccines.
At the request of the Information Disclosure Act by the Guardian, Exley was found to have received £ 173,612.42 donations and gift aids ranging from £ 5 to £ 77,278.12 between May 2019 and the end of 2020. Donations to his research surged during the pandemic, with a total remittance of £ 158,621.27 since Covid emerged at the end of 2019.
The $ 15,000 donation from prominent anti-vamp activist Robert Kennedy Jr., who shared a social media post on Bill Gates’ “microchip” conspiracy theory in the Pandemic, was the only donation rejected by Keele University during this period. .. Children’s Health Defense, chairman of the vaccine repellent group Kennedy, confirmed that he had attempted to send money to the Guardian.
To post On the Children’s Health Defense website, Kennedy expressed surprise that his donation was refused. In an email to him, Professor David Amigoni, vice president of research and business at Keele University, “produced potentially negative media coverage” when accepting donations, NHS and the National Institutes of Health.
2019, Reported by The Sunday Times After the Scientific Research Council rejected his grant application following a protest by scientists, Exley’s supporters turned to crowdfunding site GoFundMe to raise money for his work. Exley states that further research is needed on the safety of aluminum in vaccines.
Exley did not respond to Guardian’s request for comment. 2019, Previous article Exley reports that his research group has raised over £ 22,000 from donations, and the money is “used to support the basic running costs of my lab and has nothing to do with any particular project. This is the nature of donations compared to grants. “
so Research Announced last May, Exley thanked the donors to his research group for “making it possible to purchase, process and measure brain tissue.”
Exley urges followers to “don’t accept the lies of vaccine apologies” and links aluminum in the vaccine to autism on an Instagram page with links to funding for research.
The University of Kiel said: “The university emphasizes and supports public health vaccination programs and recognizes the importance of current vaccines in protecting health both in the UK and around the world.
“Universities carry out a high degree of due diligence in carefully considering all philanthropic sources. As a result, we accept or reject funding. We support the university. We do not accept philanthropic gifts that impose certain conditions on the university beyond the general area of intent. If the gift is used to fund a particular research activity, the study will be conducted. It is governed by established procedures to ensure that it meets the highest levels of ethical and research integrity. “
