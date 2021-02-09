Health
Studies claim that living near streetlights can increase the risk of thyroid cancer by 55%
City residents should be aware that living near outdoor artificial light sources such as street lights and neon signs may increase the risk of the thyroid gland of the population, as researchers have shown. cancer 55%.
Brilliant new “light pollution” research Published on Monday Published in the American Cancer Society Journal, Cancer.
What is the relationship between breast cancer and night light? Previously observed in researchEncouraged researchers at the University of Texas in Houston to investigate thyroid cancer, which shares hormonal propulsion with breast cancer, in the same artificial lighting environment.
Dustin Diamond’s girlfriend talks about the death of the next actor: “I’m broken heart”
Dr. Qian Xiao and his team National Institute of Health The American Retirement Association (AARP) also looked at individual housing and whether cancer developed over time from 464,371 adults who participated in a 13-year diet and health survey. This biodata was cross-referenced with satellite imagery to assess nighttime light levels surrounding individual homes and communities.
They found 856 cases of thyroid cancer (384 in men and 472 in women) among the survey respondents. Scientists have divided the group into five subgroups based on home light levels, with the highest quintile group accounting for 55% of the most common type of papillary thyroid cancer. I found it to be related to spikes. Although the diagnosis of cancer was more common in women, researchers also found that their cancer was less likely to spread than men who were more likely to suffer from advanced metastatic thyroid cancer.
Dr. Xiao and others Guess that melatoninHormones that support healthy sleep may play a role. Night light is known to interfere with the activation of melatonin in the evening. At the same time, sleep hormones are also estrogen modulators. Estrogen is a female reproductive hormone that is important in preventing tumor growth. In addition, it has been shown that circadian rhythm disturbances may be a risk factor for other types of cancer.
Dr. Xiao said observational studies could not conclude that nightlights cause cancer, but said their findings were the cause of additional studies.
This side effect of COVID-19 can be confused with the symptoms of breast cancer, doctors warn
“Given well-established evidence to support the role of nocturnal light exposure and circadian rhythm disturbances, our study motivates researchers to further investigate the relationship between nocturnal light and cancer and other diseases. I hope to give you, “Dr. Xiao Said in a statement.. His work can influence how cities distribute municipal lighting.
“Recently, efforts have been made to reduce light pollution in some cities, and future studies need to assess whether and to what extent such efforts affect human health. I believe, “said Dr. Xiao.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]