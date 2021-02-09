People with dementia, especially African Americans, are at greater risk

Experts have done more to protect vulnerable populations in society after studies have shown that people with dementia, especially African Americans, are at increased risk of being infected with COVID-19. I insist that I have to.

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University surveyed electronic health record data for 61.9 million American adults and found that people with dementia were twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as people without dementia. I found it expensive. Journal of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association.

The findings also suggested that patients were more likely to be hospitalized or die of COVID-19 than those without cognitive illness.

The overall risk of hospitalization during the study was about 25%, but more than doubled in patients with COVID-19 with dementia, about 59%. The overall risk of death was about 5%, but about 20% of people with dementia died.

“Patients with dementia are more susceptible to COVID infections, which are exacerbated when infected,” said Pamela Davis, a professor of general medicine at Case Western Reserve University.

The study also highlighted disparities within this vulnerable population, even after managing other risk factors. Among patients with dementia, black patients were at almost three times the risk of being infected with COVID-19 than white patients.

73% of black patients with dementia were hospitalized during the study, compared to about 53% of white patients. During the study, 23% of black patients died, compared to 19% of white patients.

Brittany Baker, an undergraduate program coordinator and clinical assistant professor at North Carolina Central University, said more research is needed to fully understand why these disparities exist. However, she speculates that patients with black dementia may be at increased risk of transmitting COVID-19 from adult caregivers.

Black caregivers report an average of 31.2 hours, more hours each week, compared to white caregivers who provide an average of 21.2 hours. According to a 2020 survey report by the American Association of Retired Persons.

Black Americans are also less likely to be vaccinated than white Americans. Half of black adults who say they don’t get the vaccine are worried that they will get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Kaiser COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor reports..

“If (patients) aren’t in the extension, they’re at home. Their families are of the same ethnicity, and their families are at the forefront,” Baker said. “We need to start at the forefront to make things fair.”

After centuries of structural racism, Baker said more education and transparency are needed, especially to overcome rational distrust of the health care system. CDC study discovered last week More than half of the nursing home staff refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they were offered a shot.

“It’s challenging because people with dementia need human contact and human interaction,” Davis said. “Still, it’s just human interaction that can bring COVID to them.”

The study manages other known risk factors for COVID-19, such as age, gender, underlying medical condition, and group living conditions, said Rong Xu, lead author of Case Western’s professor of biomedical informatics. Mr. says. She said they did not find any statistical differences when researchers compared older and younger people with dementia.

Health experts speculate that symptoms of dementia, rather than the disease itself, may increase the risk of patients infected with COVID-19.

“Dementia itself is unlikely to endanger people,” said Heather Snyder, Vice President of Medicine and Science at the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. “It’s like forgetting to wear a mask, forgetting to keep a physical distance, or washing your hands.”

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.