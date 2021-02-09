AHA News: Survivors of Heart Defects Have Scars and Attitudes to Prove It-Consumer Health News

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (American Heart Association News)-From the day Christine Vansinger was born to the present, 38 years later, her mind has set the course for her life.

The path began within 24 hours of her birth when she was diagnosed with aortic stenosis and underwent her first open heart surgery. The doctor performed a valvulotomy. This meant inserting the rod into the underdeveloped aortic valve.

At 18 months she underwent a second open heart surgery. A porcine valve was implanted to improve blood flow.

At the age of 12, she underwent a third open heart surgery. The pig valve was replaced with one of her own pulmonary valve. The valve was then replaced by a donor valve.

And between the second and third heart surgeries, when Christine was in her second year, she had her gallbladder removed because a leak in the heart valve led to the formation of gallstones.

As a kid, I couldn’t participate in certain contact sports because of the risk of hitting my chest. During the break, she learned to stop playing when she was tired.

A few years ago, Christine was diagnosed with a type of arrhythmia called atrial fibrillation. In 2019, she was diagnosed with heart failure. The surgery required her ribs to be split open twice. That is, her chest has two adjacent zipper scars, and her arms and neck have small scars. Scars that are invisible to the photograph or directly visible.

Yes, this Detroit mother’s mind has changed the course of her life. Still, it’s a course of compassion and courage, patience and patience, not fear or complacency.

As a kid, “I didn’t think my heart problems were different,” said Christine, who is being treated by three cardiologists. “I lived a normal life, but I was more cautious. I played the piano. I played percussion. I belonged to the National Honor Society. I never missed it. “

Its confidence, sharpened by her family and her faith, took her to adulthood. It told her, “You can live a normal life, be happy and get married. You may do something different, but that’s not a bad thing,” she told her.

Christine told him about heart problems shortly after meeting her ultimate husband, Brian, in 2002.

“She has always been a very candid person when it comes to her health and medical history,” Brian said. “We had a detailed conversation about how her condition affected her daily life and the restrictions it imposed on her.”

Doctors told the couple that Kristin could become pregnant, but she needed to rest, surgery could be needed during pregnancy, and her baby also had health complications. There may be.

“Christine and I didn’t want to endanger her health,” Brian said. “From day one, we were very open to adopting children.”

They did it. Their daughter Bella turned five in January.

“She was also born with a heart problem,” Christine said. “That’s why adoption workers reached out, she said.” Hey, I had a little baby who was born three months earlier, had a hole in my heart, and had developed lungs. You may not have good eyesight. “

“We were like’Yeah!'”

Their daughter, who weighed two pounds of shy at birth, is now 45 pounds. The hole in her heart has closed, so she no longer sees a cardiologist. Vera recently adapted to her first bifocals and already knows how to read.

Christine and Brian teach their daughter what Christine’s parents taught her. Be aware of the limits, but don’t let them define you.

“She understands that Christine has a heart problem and is taking medication to strengthen her heart, and she has lung problems and is taking medication to improve her lungs. “I am,” Brian said.

Christine learns and teaches her daughter that positive attitude is the key to facing something.

“You can’t be like’woe is me’,” she said. “I am very fortunate and very grateful.”

Her aggressiveness and faith boosted Brian. “Christine almost died in a day,” he said. “She helped me better understand what really matters in life.”

Christine is very aggressive and candid to her medical team. She and Brian taught Bella, “Don’t be afraid of your doctor,” Christine said. Christine volunteered to spread the word about prioritizing health at the American Heart Association. “They are there to help you. You must be your own defender. You know your body best. You know when something is wrong. I will. “

She knows that her heart problems, such as the scars that reflect them, are always part of who she is. And she’s perfectly fine with it.

“It’s not going to get better,” Christine said. “It’s about managing this. When a valve needs to be replaced, it’s replaced when a leak occurs. This is a corrective surgery like an oil change.

“Hopefully I will live well beyond the age of 90.”

American Heart Association News Covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyrighted by American Heart Association, Inc. Owned or owned by, and all rights are reserved. If you have any questions or comments about this story, please email [email protected]



Leslie Barker

