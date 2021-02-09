The crime starring former Hereford student Olly Alexander prompted a surge in HIV testing





A HIT television show starring a former Hereford college student has already encouraged a surge in people undergoing HIV testing, a major charity said.

Several people who tested positive for HIV in Herefordshire faced delayed diagnosis and an increased risk of death. The numbers for 3 years are shown.

However, the sexual health charity Terrence Higgins Trust says that Channel 4’s drama It’s A Sin, which covered the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, helped drive HIV testing, but there’s still work to be done. .. Of the nine people over the age of 15 who were HIV positive in Herefordshire, five were diagnosed between 2017 and 2019, according to data from the UK Public Health Service. Throughout the United Kingdom, 3,870 of the 8,979 tests were recorded as late diagnoses of the same period – 43%. PHE figures also show that in 2019, 54% of 2,440 people in Herefordshire who used specialized sexual health services missed the opportunity to be examined in the clinic by not being offered an appointment or declining. It shows that. The Terence Higgins Trust states that HIV testing should be standardized and checked when a person enrolls in a general practitioner or participates in an A & E. He added that the new drama “It’s a Sin,” which has already received 6.5 million views, has already helped test a record number of orders ordered as part of last week’s National HIV Testing Week. The five-part television series tells the story of a group of young gay men in London in the midst of an AIDS pandemic. Ian Green, CEO of the Terence Higgins Trust, said charities have seen the impact of “it’s a sin” during the National HIV Testing Week, and so far behind the series, including the subsequent surge. Said that the inspection was ordered more quickly than [series actor] Olly Alexander, who attended St. John’s Elementary School in Coleford, Montmas Comprehensive School, Helefford Sixth Form College, and Helefford College of the Arts, posted encouragement on social media to encourage people to take the test. According to PHE, many people diagnosed late have been infected for at least three years, increasing the likelihood of premature death. Without treatment, HIV can lead to AIDS. AIDS is a collection of symptoms caused by a weakened immune system that makes you more susceptible to life-threatening illnesses. HIV is transmitted from person to person through body fluids such as semen and blood and is most commonly caught by unprotected sex. It cannot be disseminated through everyday contact such as cutlery sharing or kissing. In Herefordshire, there was no new HIV diagnosis rate per 100,000 people over the age of 15 in 2019. This was below the national average, at 8 per 100,000.

