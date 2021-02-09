Health
How to avoid buying counterfeit N95 respirator face masks
— Recommendations are your own choice of Reviewed editors. You may incur commissions if you purchase from the link.
Wearing Face mask It has become a part of many people’s daily lives, Confirmed COVID-19 cases It continues to skyrocket nationwide. People are now wondering exactly what type of mask to wear. More specifically, whether you need to choose an N95 mask instead of a cloth mask for added protection.
These respirators are designed to filter at least 95% of the particles in the air. That is, if the mask is genuine. Despite the fact that N95 masks are for healthcare professionals, the increasing demand for medical masks unfortunately increases the number of counterfeit versions on the market. In 2020 alone CNN The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports that it has seized about 15 million counterfeit face masks. Jim Churchman, Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain for Duke University Health Systems, said: “As a result, we are increasingly capable of identifying nuances that warn us that the product has been counterfeited. Difficult.”
It’s important to know that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Encourage people to avoid buying masks “for healthcare professionals, such as N95 respiratory and surgical masks”. However, to help those in need of the N95 respiratory system, we interviewed medical and supply chain experts to find ways to avoid buying fraudulent masks. Here’s what to look for and how to find a counterfeit product.
Need help finding a product? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time..
How to tell if a mask is counterfeit
The most important thing to look for in an N95 mask is that the respiratory system has been tested and certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Dr. Stella Hines, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, states that both the mask and its packaging must be labeled “NIOSH Approved.” “These masks must meet a specific set of criteria to ensure that they provide the expected level of protection and performance,” explains Dr. Hines. “Formal fit testing procedures ensure that the face is properly sealed.”
Genuine N95 masks have no ear loops, instead have straps or headbands, and no other decorative accents. The filtered respirator has an approval number and the NIOSH must be spelled correctly.The· CDC also warns NIOSH does not approve respiratory protection for children, so masks that claim to be approved for children are fake.
Churchman also recommends paying attention to N95 masks, which are significantly more expensive than the average respiratory system, and masks that are suspiciously available in large quantities. He states that both are strong indicators of potential fraud, given the high demand and the fact that legitimate manufacturers do not claim premiums during a pandemic.
How to choose the best face mask
If you are a healthcare professional or an essential employee looking for an N95 mask, you can find the full list NIOSH approved equipment on the CDC website.. But for the general public, the CDC says that cloth masks are appropriate. (Some people started Double masking for Additional protection.. ) Reviewed experts have done some testing The most popular face mask Now there and found Athleta mask Best in terms of protection, breathability and comfort.
Keep in mind that at the end of the day it is better to wear any kind of mask than nothing. “The most important factor is to wear a mask that completely covers the nose and mouth, not the person who concentrates on getting a highly filtering mask,” said Emily Sickbert, director of infection prevention at UNC Hospital. Dr. Bennett remembers.
Product Expert Examination Cover all your shopping needs.Follow review Facebook, twitter,and Instagram See the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but are subject to change over time.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]