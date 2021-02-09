Some restrictions may remain until next year

Northern Ireland’s Chief Health Officer said some coronavirus restrictions may have to be enforced until next year.

Dr. Michael McBride likened the new British variant of the virus to a “fine-tuned sports car.” He said that if the restrictions were relaxed too quickly, it would accelerate rapidly.

He said it may not be possible to lift all restrictions until “70-80%” of the population is vaccinated.

Approximately 22% of Northern Ireland adults receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“If you want to talk about next spring and 2022, I think there are some limits, not all of the current limits, but you still need to set some limits,” he said.

In a weekly media briefing, the Chief Medical Officer said that if the number of cases continues to decline, “I hope we can do some things this summer, just like last summer.” ..

However, he warned that people need to be realistic about the timescale for lifting restrictions.

“Hopefully, some of the most difficult aspects of restrictions will certainly begin to be relaxed next year, before that,” he added.

“But there will be some factors that I think we have to stay in place for a while.

“I’m sure that vaccination of more people will reduce the need for restrictions, but I think it’s a period of 6-9 months, not the next 3 months.

“Current restrictions need to be relaxed in a very gradual manner, the impact should be assessed over a two-week period, and then slowly, gradually, carefully and further gradually relaxed.

“Not at this time. We need to lower the level of infection in the community, reduce the number of people in hospitals, reduce the pressure on the hospital system, and increase the number of people at risk of being vaccinated against this disease.”

Dr. McBride’s warning occurs when 10 more coronavirus deaths are recorded in Northern Ireland.

Six of the dead have occurred in the last 24 hours. The official Ministry of Health has killed 1,953 people.

There are also 275 new cases from a test of 1,663 individuals. This is the lowest number of new cases in the 24 period since October 1st.

The hospital has 579 confirmed coronavirus patients, 60 of whom are in the ICU and 57 of whom are on mechanical ventilation.

The average 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people in Northern Ireland is 142.7.

The highest rate areas remain at 252.8 Mid Ulster and the lowest rates remain at 79.2 Lisburn and Castleley.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that as of Tuesday, February 9, 345,195 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered.

317,606 was the first dose and 27,589 was the second.

Patricia Donnelly, who heads the Northern Ireland vaccine program, said vaccination of people over the age of 75 was nearly complete.

She said clinically vulnerable ages 16-18 could be vaccinated within a few weeks.

Declan Bradley, Stormont’s Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser, emphasized the need to continue to limit social contact.

“Social contact is a promoter of this epidemic, so it is very important to choose to avoid social contact if it can be avoided,” he said.

“We have such momentum at that moment, so the epidemic is slowly slowing down, but it’s definitely possible to step into the accelerator of social contact and drive the epidemic. [bring] The epidemic returns to reality very quickly. “