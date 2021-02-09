Vinegar allergies: causes, symptoms, and alternatives

Vinegar allergies do not cause the same immune system reactions as food allergies. For this reason, people sometimes call it a pseudoallergy. However, it can still cause allergic-like symptoms in some people. Vinegar is an acidic solution made by fermenting ethanol and sugar. Ethanol is a type of alcohol found in alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine and spirits. Vinegar contains water, acetic acid, and small amounts of trace chemicals and fragrances. Vinegar is often used as an ingredient in pickles, as a sauce or salad dressing, or as a way to add sourness to a dish. Vinegar can also be used as a household cleaner. Some traditional medical practices use vinegar as a healing remedy ( 1 ). Vinegar is safe for most people when taken in moderate amounts. However, some people may experience side effects. This article describes vinegar allergies, how to recognize them, and how to manage them.

Vinegar It does not appear to provoke the same type of immune system response that people with food allergies experience ( 2 ). Rather, intolerance or hypersensitivity to one of the components or chemical components of vinegar can cause vinegar allergies. Although the symptoms of these reactions often mimic the truth Food allergies, They are not exactly the same ( 2 , 3 ). Some people may call these types of reactions pseudoallergies ( 3 , Four , Five). Contains vinegar ingredients that people may be sensitive or intolerant of ( 2 , 6 , 7 ):

Salicylic acid is a type of salicylic acid. They are naturally present in some foods and beverages. Manufacturers also use synthetic foam for pharmaceuticals and other products ( 3 , 8, 9 , Ten ). Salicylic acid is contained in vinegar, but the amount may vary depending on the type of vinegar and its ingredients ( 11 ). For most people, salicylate is not a source of vigilance. They are often found in foods rich in vitamins and minerals and have health benefits (" Ten ). However, people who are sensitive to salicylic acid may experience allergic symptoms after taking too much of these compounds ( 3 ). Some people also have a serious reaction to acetylsalicylic acid, the type of salicylic acid in aspirin. However, just because it reacts to aspirin does not mean that it is sensitive to vinegar ( 12 ). Histamine intolerance Histamine is another compound commonly found in foods and drinks. It is naturally present in your body as well ( 13 , 14 ). Histamine has many functions and plays an important role in inflammation, the body's response to allergens, and the entire immune system ( 15 ). Histamine intolerance Histamine is not metabolized efficiently. Scientists do not yet fully understand the condition ( 16 , 17 , 18). That said, they believe that many factors can cause it, including: 13 , 14 , 16 , 19 ):

Vinegar not only contains histamine, but also stimulates the body to release histamine (18). Therefore, people who are intolerant to histamine may experience a range of side effects, from mild to severe, after eating too much vinegar and other histamine-containing foods (). 19 ). Sulfite sensitivity Sulfites are compounds that manufacturers may use as food additives to help preserve food. Some types are also found in cosmetics, medicines, and other products ( 20 ). It also occurs naturally in some foods and beverages, especially in fermented liquids such as: wine, Beer, vinegar ( 20 , twenty one , twenty two , twenty three). Many people can tolerate moderate amounts of sulfites without problems. However, sulfite sensitivity means that harmful side effects can occur after high doses of these compounds ( 20 ). People with asthma or other allergies may be more likely to have sulfite susceptibility. In fact, many of the sulfite-sensitive symptoms mimic the symptoms of asthma ( 6 , 7 , 20 ). Currently, some countries require foods or beverages that are high in sulfites to do so on the label. Both the European Union and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) require that products containing sulfites greater than 10 ppm (10 mg / kg) be labeled ( 6 ). Acetic acid intolerance Acetic acid is one of the main by-products of fermenting ethanol or sugar into vinegar. Most vinegars contain about 5% acetic acid (although the amount may vary).twenty four, twenty five , 26). Some studies have shown that acetic acid may be involved in some of the health benefits of vinegar, including its antibacterial and positive effects on blood sugar levels () 27 , 28 , 29 ). This is less common, but some people may be intolerant of acetic acid ( 7 , 30 ). People are more likely to have side effects on acetic acid when they encounter large amounts of chemicals (26). Still, some people experience side effects after taking the acetic acid contained in vinegar orally or after direct exposure to the skin (26, 27 ). Overview Vinegar allergies usually result from sensitivity or intolerance to one of the following chemical components of vinegar: salicylate, histamine, sulfites, or acetic acid.

Symptoms of vinegar allergies may vary depending on the underlying cause. Severity may also vary from person to person. Here are some of the most commonly reported symptoms of vinegar allergies or intolerance ( 3 , 30 , 31 , 32 ):

asthma, Diarrhea, hives, nasal polyps, stuffy nose, swelling Histamine intolerance: Abdominal pain, bloating, congestion, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fast heart rate, feeling of fullness, headache, itchy skin, sneezing

Abdominal pain, bloating, congestion, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fast heart rate, feeling of fullness, headache, itchy skin, sneezing Sulfite sensitivity: Asthma, diarrhea, Urticaria, Itching of the skin, nausea, shortness of breath, tightening of airway muscles, wheezing, abdominal pain, tingling sensation

Asthma, diarrhea, Urticaria, Itching of the skin, nausea, shortness of breath, tightening of airway muscles, wheezing, abdominal pain, tingling sensation Acetic acid intolerance: Asthma, hives, stuffy nose It is also important to note that large doses of vinegar and exposure to it can cause side effects such as stomach pain and burns to the eyes, throat and skin. This may also occur among people who are not allergic to vinegar (26). Overview Although not a true allergy, vinegar hypersensitivity and intolerance can cause many of the same symptoms as other food allergies. Some of the most common symptoms are asthma, hives, itchy skin, and stomach pain.

Vinegar allergies do not go away. However, qualified healthcare providers can teach you how to manage them. In addition, vinegar allergies can be particularly difficult to diagnose because people may be reacting to one of several compounds found in vinegar. If you suspect you have a vinegar allergy, it is best to work with your health care professional, such as an allergist, doctor, or dietitian, to rule out other possible causes of your symptoms and discuss treatment options. In many cases, managing vinegar allergies simply means eliminating vinegar from your diet, or using it in small amounts that you can tolerate. If your allergies are due to chemicals such as salicylates and histamine in vinegar, you may need to exclude other foods from your diet in addition to vinegar ( 33 , 34 ). Unfortunately, it may also contain health foods such as certain fruits and vegetables ( 6 , 14 ). Working with a healthcare professional to make these dietary changes can do it in a safe and healthy way ( 6 ). Overview Vinegar allergies can be difficult to diagnose. Treatment may mean reducing the amount of vinegar used in the diet, or it may be necessary to eliminate vinegar altogether. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine the best treatment.

Eliminating plain vinegar from your diet may be easy, but identifying cooked foods and drinks that contain vinegar may be more difficult. Identification of vinegar When eating out, it can be especially important to check with restaurant employees if you suspect that your food or drink may contain vinegar. Items that often contain vinegar are:

seasoning

Soup and stew

Salad dressing

Sources and reductions

Marinated

This is not a comprehensive list. Many other foods may also contain vinegar. Therefore, if you need to eliminate vinegar from your diet, it is important to read the ingredient labels carefully to see if they contain vinegar. It is also important to remember that some people with allergies may be able to tolerate small amounts of vinegar without experiencing side effects. Your healthcare provider will work with you to determine the amount of vinegar you can safely consume. Replacement If you are allergic to vinegar, it may be best to eliminate all types of vinegar from your diet. In that case, try using other ingredients or spices instead of vinegar. Some options for vinegar alternatives are:

Lime juice

Orange juice

Grapefruit juice

Cherry juice

Grape juice

Cranberry juice

wine

Tamarind paste You may want to use other seasonings such as soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce instead of vinegar. However, some seasonings may contain the same compounds that cause vinegar or vinegar allergies. Therefore, it is important to work with your healthcare professional to determine a safe alternative to vinegar in your diet. This is the best way to avoid unknowingly consuming vinegar and other allergens. Overview It is best to treat vinegar allergies under the guidance of a medical professional. They can properly diagnose the condition and help you make safe dietary changes to avoid vinegar.