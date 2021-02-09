TV producers share their experience in obtaining Moderna vaccines. “Unpleasant” but “better than infected with a virus”





Springfield, Massachusetts (WWLP) – Most people now that vaccine distribution has moved to Phase 2 in Massachusetts, allowing non-healthcare professionals and non-first responders to begin vaccination. I’m probably asking myself if I should be vaccinated. I can’t tell you what to do, but I can share with you my experience and why I was vaccinated. In addition to being a full-time digital producer at 22News, I work as a lab assistant at the Baystate Medical Center on a daily basis. As a healthcare professional, I was given the COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of January. I got the first Moderna vaccine on January 5th and the second vaccine on February 2nd. When I applied for an appointment through Baystate Health, I was asked if I needed the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine. Most of the people I talked to weren’t given a choice, but I think they were both available.I did my research and found that both were great and very effective (about 95% effective), but I chose modern.. Pfizer vs. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: What’s the Difference?

Many thoughts went through my mind, as I’m sure they’re probably experiencing everyone else before choosing to get vaccinated. Should I be vaccinated? Does the vaccine give me COVID? Do you get sick? What is included in the vaccine? I’m not a doctor, so I can’t answer everything, but I can tell you why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine and my experience. My first shot For me, I felt that the first shot didn’t exist. I didn’t feel anything, so I had to ask if it was over. It was quick and painless. The only side effect I experienced was a very painful arm. I had a hard time lifting it over 24 hours. My second shot My second shot was a completely different story. I felt this more and experienced more side effects. It didn’t hurt, but I could feel the needle unlike the first time. I shot it around 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 2, and started to feel side effects around 9:00 pm on the same day. Side effects About 6 hours later, around 9 pm, I started having a headache and was very moody and sick.

Then I had bad body pain everywhere

My first fever was 100.2 and it was hot and sweaty

Fever dropped to 99 with Tylenol and returned to 100.6 after rest

My fever went away around 7 pm Wednesday, but I was still definitely taking Tylenol and ibuprofen

I experienced body pain all day on Tuesday night and Wednesday

On Thursday I had no fever or physical pain, but I was very tired and a little painful.

Returned to normal late Thursday afternoon My side effects were pretty unpleasant and I felt terrible, but with a little water, medicine, and a rest I couldn’t fix, in my opinion it was better than getting a virus. I had a question, but as soon as the vaccine was provided, I knew I wanted to do it. I thought I was lucky enough not to get sick. I have anything I can do to delay this virus in the hope of protecting others and returning to some sort of normal condition. When you are vaccinated, you will be provided with an information packet containing information about the vaccine, including information about frequently asked questions and side effects.The general question people have is Will I get sick or will I get COVID-19 from the vaccine??? According to the Moderna website, the Moderna vaccine uses mRNA to provide a blueprint for cells and build a body’s defense against SARS-CoV-2. It does not contain SARS-CoV-2 or viruses. It only contains a blueprint to fight it. (Photo: Mass.gov) Some triad counties will start vaccination.Each county stands here

I’ve been completely vaccinated, so my daily appearance doesn’t change much until the numbers are reduced and the CDC says otherwise. I continue to adhere to the CDC guidelines of wearing masks, limiting who I come in contact with, where I go, and maintaining social distance in the settings I need, but I’m much more relieved now. I was relieved to know that I was protected and less likely to get a virus.



