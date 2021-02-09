Southeast Asian bats and scales carry SARS-CoV-2 associated coronaviruses, revealing new research





Credit: CC0 public domain

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues its mission to Wuhan to investigate the origin and early infection of SARS-CoV-2, but a new one led by scientists at Duke NUS Medical College in Singapore and Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. Studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 associated coronavirus (SC2r-CoV) is endemic in animals far away from Thailand.Research published in Nature Communications Today, we report that high levels of neutralizing antibodies against the virus were present in both bats and scales found in Southeast Asian countries. The study further shows that more SC2r-CoV are likely to be found in the area. Southeast Asia, with its large and diverse bat populations, may be likely to be a hotspot for such viruses. “This was an important discovery in exploring the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and was made possible by the rapid application of cutting-edge technology through transparent international cooperation,” said the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases. Dr. Supaporn Wacharapluesadee of the disease said. Chulalongkorn University School of Medicine Health Science Center, Bangkok, Thailand. In this study, the team examined turtles in a Thai cave. SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies were detected in bats in the same colony and in the pangolins of a wildlife checkpoint in southern Thailand. “Our study has expanded the geographical distribution of genetically diverse SARS-CoV-2 associated coronaviruses to a range of 4,800 km from Japan and China to Thailand. To find direct precursor cells, borders There is an urgent need for surveillance beyond. Virus SARS-CoV-2 “. Dr. Chee Wah Tan, a senior researcher in the Duke-NUS Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) program and co-author of the study, said. The team conducted a serological study using the SARS-CoV-2 surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT) developed at Duke NUS in early 2020. “Our study is a SARS-CoV-2 surrogate virus neutralization test developed primarily to determine human neutralizing antibodies to monitor vaccine efficacy and detect past infections, It has also been shown to be important for tracking animal origin and spillover events in animals and humans, “said Professor Wang Linfa of the Duke-NUS EID program and the corresponding authors of this study. Professor Wang’s team invented an sVNT assay named cPass. It has been granted an emergency use authorization by the US FDA to measure SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in human sera due to good performance agreement with live virus-based assays. “Such research is very important in gaining a better understanding of many SARS-CoV-2 related viruses in the wild. Further investigation into the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is underway. This work is also timely, as it may provide leads. Such studies also provide a more detailed map of the threat of common wildlife infections and thus improve readiness for future pandemics. It plays an important role, “said Professor Patrick Casey, Senior Vice Dean of Research at Duke NUS. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Wacharapluesadee, Metal. Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 associated coronavirus circulating in Southeast Asian bats and pangolins. Nut common 12, 972 (2021). Wacharapluesadee, Metal. Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 associated coronavirus circulating in Southeast Asian bats and pangolins.12, 972 (2021). doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21240-1 Provided by

Duke-NUS Medical College



Quote: Southeast Asian bats and uroko carry SARS-CoV-2 related coronavirus, acquired from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-pangolins-southeast-asia on February 9, 2021 Reveals a new study (February 9, 2021)-harbor-sars-cov-related.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

