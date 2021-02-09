2021 when the biopsy was

In diagnostic medicine, a biopsy, which extracts a sample of tissue for analysis, is a common tool for detecting many conditions. Good news if the cancer is benign, but bad news if it is malignant because cancer tumors have shells. Small pieces of ruptured cancer can spill out and re-infect other parts of the body through the blood, causing the cancer to spread more rapidly than ever before.

There are other drawbacks. It can be painful, does not always extract lesion tissue, and can only be used in a well-advanced stage, so in some cases it is too late to intervene. These concerns have led researchers to find less invasive and more accurate options for diagnosing diseases such as cancer.

Professor Nir Friedman and Dr. Ronen Sadeh of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Nature biotechnology It shows how a simple blood test can detect a variety of illnesses. This test allows laboratory technicians to identify and determine the condition of dead cells throughout the body and diagnose a variety of diseases, including cancer and heart and liver disease.

The test can also identify specific markers that may differ between patients who suffer from the same type of neoplastic growth. This is a feature that may help physicians develop personalized treatments for individual patients.

This test relies on the natural process by which millions of cells in our body die daily and are replaced by new cells. When cells die, their DNA is fragmented and some of these DNA fragments reach the blood and can be detected by DNA sequencing. However, since all of our cells have the same DNA sequence, it is not possible to identify from which cell it originated by simply sequencing the DNA.

Although the DNA sequence is the same between cells, the way DNA is organized within cells is substantially different. DNA is packaged in nucleosomes, which are small repeating structures containing a special protein called histones. On histone proteins, cells write unique chemical codes that tell us the identity of the cell and even the biological and pathological processes that are taking place inside the cell. In recent years, many studies have succeeded in developing processes that can identify this information and reveal abnormal cell activity.

A new approach, taken by Hebrew University researchers Professor Friedman and Dr. Ronensade, accurately reads this information from the DNA in the blood and uses it to determine the nature of the disease or tumor, where it is in the body, and more. Can identify it. How well it is developed.

This approach relies on the analysis of intracellular epigenetic information. This method has been fine-tuned in recent years. “As a result of these scientific advances, if this information is maintained within the DNA structure in the blood, we use that data to identify the tissue sources of dead cells and the genes that are active in those cells. We know we can. Based on these findings, we can reveal important details about patient health, “explains Professor Friedman. “We have a better understanding of why cells have died, whether it is an infection or cancer, and based on that, we are in a good position to determine how the disease is progressing.”

In addition to the clear diagnostic benefits of this process, this test is non-invasive and much cheaper than a traditional biopsy. Dr. Ronen Sadeh said: “We hope that this approach will enable early diagnosis of illness and allow physicians to treat patients more effectively. The potential of this approach and how this technology can be used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. With the aim of making this innovative approach available to patients, we have partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies to establish Senseera, which is involved in clinical trials. “

Relation

comment

comment