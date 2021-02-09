Michigan added 563 cases, COVID-19 killed 60 people

Michigan added on Tuesday that it has the lowest number of new daily cases of coronavirus since September.

The state reported 563 new cases of the virus and 60 deaths from COVID-19. The previous low for the new case was 502 on September 22nd.

The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in Michigan to 569,980 and the total number of deaths to 14,965. Since the virus was first detected in March, according to the State Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan recorded 8,407 new cases and 293 deaths last week. This is the lowest total of the last 17 weeks. The state recorded 12,535 new cases and 487 deaths in mid-January, and 16,452 new cases and 430 deaths.

At the end of November, the state set a weekly record of 50,892 cases. A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Data on hospitalizations, tests, and new cases all seemed to be moving past the second wave that the state struck in late November, so it was heading in a hopeful direction last week. The percentage of COVID-19 tests that give a positive result dropped from 6.2% last week to 4.5%.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan resumed on February 1, 75 days after the interruption.

Under a new trendy order that lasts until February 21, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve indoor dining with a capacity of 25% for up to 100 people and must be closed by 10 pm every night. .. Also, the tables should be 6 feet apart and no more than 6 people per table.

Latest data

In the week of January 30, Michigan had the 22nd highest and 18th highest mortality rates across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID data tracker.

The state’s positive rate has dropped to 5.7%, declining for 20 consecutive days. According to the state, one region, the Upper Peninsula, has less than 3%, and 74 counties have a positive rate of less than 10%.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Michigan ranks 37th in the country for most hospitalizations and 16th for most patients in the intensive care unit.

In Michigan, 6% of beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, a 72% decrease from the December peak, health officials said.

As of Monday, the state reported 1,198 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is a 70% decrease from the peak on December 1st. According to state data, the patients include 294 emergency rooms, 163 ventilators, and an ICU bed capacity of 74%.

Significant outbreaks occur in 43 states across the United States. Case numbers are increasing in Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

While the highest hospitalization rates in Georgia, New York, Nevada, and California, state data show that Midwestern states, including Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan, continue slowly. Is decreasing.

Active cases are the most prevalent in Wayne County, with 66,802 cases and 31,000 cases in Detroit. There are 71,810 cases in Oakland County and 56,708 cases in McComb.

State case trackers also noted high case rates in the Beliën, Genesis, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Saginaw, and Washtenau counties.

Vaccine was rolled out in stages

As the vaccine continues to be rolled out, the state aims to vaccinate about 5.6 million people, 70% of the population aged 16 and over, with 50,000 shots per day as supply increases. He said he promised that. as soon as possible. ”

But they said the plan could not be fully implemented until the state received more vaccines from the federal government.

At this stage, not only are people over the age of 65 vaccinated, but they also accept front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers, prisons and prison staff. I can. Teachers and nursery teachers from kindergarten to grade 12 are also eligible for vaccination.

According to data from the Michigan Vaccine website, nearly 1.3 million of the 2 million doses shipped to the state as of Monday have been administered.

According to the state, about 11% of Michigan’s population receives at least one dose.

The state’s chief health officer, Dr. Johnny Cardun, said she was worried about new varieties despite the state’s progress.

SARS-CoV-2B.1.1.7, a variant of coronavirus. Was first reported in Michigan on January 16th, when a University of Michigan student traveled from the United Kingdom and visited an Ann Arbor retail store, health officials said.

23 days later 45 subspecies spread to 10 counties in Michigan.. There are currently 23 confirmed atypical cases in Washtenaw County, 8 cases in Wayne County, and 4 cases each in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties. Charlevoix, Eaton, Kent, Macomb, Sanilac and VanBuren each have one case.

Kent County reported the first case of the variant on Sunday. According to a press release from the Kent County Health Department, the variant has a high infection rate of about 50% and “may increase the spread of the virus, increasing the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

B.1.1.7 has 690 known cases. A variant of the United States in 33 states. In Michigan, Florida (201), California (150), New York (59), Michigan (45), and Colorado (33) have the fourth most common cases.

“There will be more,” Khaldun said during the Tuesday update. “The virus changes and mutates when it has the opportunity to spread, but vaccination not only slows the spread of the normal COVID-19 virus, but also mutates when it spreads from person to person. You won’t get the chance. “

From monday Weekly COVID-19 test required For all UM students attending campus to minimize spread, university officials announced on Monday.

The virus is blamed on more than 463,000 deaths and 27 million confirmed infections in the United States.

Authorities are tracking at least 648 active outbreaks as of February 4, down from 704 last week. Of the outbreaks, 139 were reported in the last week of January, 31 of which were reported in long-term care facilities and 29 in schools from kindergarten to high school.

The top categories of outbreaks continue to be manufacturing and construction sites, offices, healthcare, retail, schools, and social gatherings.

Reported state 32 additional school outbreaks On Monday, we will add to the list of 99 school outbreaks.

The state believes that as of Friday, 498,495 people had recovered from the virus.

[email protected]

twitter: @SarahRahal_