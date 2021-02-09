NB COVID-19 Summary: 15 new cases, 4th mutation case and another death





Public health reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 and another death in New Brunswick. The agency did not hold a livestreaming update on Tuesday, but in a news release confirmed a new case in the Edmundston area and the death of a resident of the Manoir Bellevue adult housing facility. Edmanston. According to the statement, those who died were between the ages of 80 and 89 and had underlying complications such as COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 21. The new cases announced on Tuesday are categorized as follows: Moncton Region, Zones 1 and 2 Cases: Individual 20-29

Individual 30-39 St. John Region, Zones 2, 3 Cases: Individuals under the age of 19

Individual 20-29

Individual 70-79 Edmundston Region, Zones 4, 10: Individuals under the age of 19

Individual 40-49

4 people 60-69 years old

Two people 70-79

Two people 80-89 Fourth variant case confirmed A sample sent from the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Center laboratory in Moncton to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg earlier this month was identified as the first reported COVID-19 variant in the United Kingdom. The Zone 1 case in the Moncton region is related to overseas travel and was previously identified as a suspected variant. Public health said the person was “self-isolated and continues to do so.” Prime Minister Brain Higgs first mentioned the suspicious case on Friday. In a statement on Tuesday, Higgs said the variant confirmation reminded us of the importance of “being vigilant where the virus is involved.” “COVID-19 is already robbing us too much,” he said. “We must continue to work together and do our best to ensure that there is no opportunity to spread further.” St. Stephen High School confirms the case St. Stephen High School was closed on Tuesday following a confirmed incident at the school. The school notified the family of the news by email sent on Monday night. The email stated that the school was working with public health authorities to identify students and school staff who may have come into contact with the incident. The school will be closed on Tuesday due to “business days” and will reopen on Wednesday. What if you have sSymptoms People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online.. Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19: Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

I have a runny nose.

headache.

A new onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea. Children’s symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes. People with any of these symptoms should do the following:

