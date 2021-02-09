Florida added 238 coronavirus deaths and more than 7,000 cases on Tuesday

Cases of Florida Coronavirus by Age Group
According to doctors, older people are at increased risk of developing serious symptoms of COVID-19, and Florida is particularly vulnerable.
Florida added 7,023 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of follow-up infections to 1,790,743.
The average number of weekly coronavirus cases decreased to approximately 7,586 cases per day. On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health also announced an additional 238 deaths from the virus. 28,526 people have died throughout the state.
It was announced that the average weekly death toll on Tuesday increased, killing about 180 people per day.
On Monday, the state processed about 122,000 coronavirus tests, resulting in a daily positive rate of 6.93 percent.
vaccination: Across Florida, 2,057,154 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, an increase of 40,863 from the previous day. Miami-Dade is the only county that has been vaccinated by more than 200,000 people, followed by Palm Beach.
In Hillsboro, 97,062 people have been vaccinated. Pineras, 94,550; Pork, 43,443; Manatees, 33,438; Pasco, 40,429; Hernando, 16,627; And citrus fruits, 16,775.
The majority of people who have been vaccinated are only the first to be vaccinated, while 756,334 are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalization: Approximately 5,300 people across Florida are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus, according to the Healthcare Administration. There are about 1,050 people in the Tampa Bay area.
About 20% of Florida hospital beds and 18% of intensive care unit beds were available. Locally, about 19% of hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds were open.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only one of the 97 ICU beds was available at Tampa General, the largest hospital in the region. A total of 63 ICU beds were only available in three throughout Hernando County.
The number of cases leading to hospitalization increased with 353 hospitalizations.
Positive: The average weekly positive rate in Florida is about 8%, According to Johns Hopkins University. This is one of 29 states that does not meet World Health Organization recommendations at a rate of less than 5% before relaxing travel restrictions.
If the positive rate is too high, it indicates that only the most ill people in the community may be tested and that the test level is too low to catch mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases. I will.
City number: Tampa Bay added 1,213 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths on Tuesday.
Twenty-two reported deaths were in Pork County, 13 in Pasco, 12 in Hillsboro, and two in citrus. One death in Pineras removed one death from its count. That is, the death was not related to the coronavirus, or the person who died was not a resident. No new deaths have been reported in Hernando County or Manatee County.
Citrus County leads the region, with an average weekly positive rate of around 10%, followed by Pork at 9%, Hernando at 8%, Hillsboro and Pasco at 7%, and Manatees and Pineras at 6%.
As of the latest count, Hillsboro has 104,210 cases and 1,386 deaths. Pineras has 61,950 cases and 1,356 deaths. The number of pork cases is 53,005 and the number of deaths is 1,037. Manatees have 29,690 cases and 517 deaths. The number of Pasco cases is 30,883 and the number of deaths is 597. Hernando has 10,393 cases and 359 deaths. The number of citrus cases is 9,082 and the number of deaths is 367.
