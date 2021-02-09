Health
New Brunswick reports 15 new cases, 1 death, and 4th UK variant case-New Brunswick
New Brunswick Health Authority Report 15 New Cases Coronavirus on Tuesday.
New cases include 2 in the Moncton area, 3 in the St. John area, and 10 in the Edmundston area.
Six of the new Zone 4 cases are associated with an outbreak in Edmundston’s adult housing facility, Villa de Jardin.
In addition, the state has reported another death associated with COVID-19. The person was a resident of Manoir Bellevue, Edmanston’s adult housing facility.
“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, Marcia and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones,” Prime Minister Brain Higgs said in a news release.
New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 cases, awaiting results from another suspicious mutant case
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 people have died in the state in connection with COVID-19.
To date, the state has identified 1,361 cases of the virus, of which 183 are still active.
Seven patients are hospitalized in two intensive care units.
British variants detected
The state said on Tuesday that samples from individuals who tested positive were sent from the Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton to the National Institute of Microbiology in Winnipeg.
By test B.1.1.7.The first variant discovered in United Kingdom
“Confirmation of the fourth New Brunswick case of the UK variant reminds us of the importance of staying vigilant where the virus is involved,” Higgs said in a release. ..
Trend story
“COVID-19 has already robbed us of too much. We must continue to work together and do our best to ensure that there is no further opportunity to spread.”
New Brunswick lifts Edmundston area from blockade
The incident is related to overseas travel and was previously reported as an incident in the Moncton region.
This is the fourth case of the UK version of New Brunswick.
School-related cases
Health officials also reported a new case at St Stephen High School in Zone 2 (St. John area).
“Students were at home today while contact tracing was taking place,” the state said in a statement Tuesday.
“Public health will notify you about contact tracing if you or your family are in close contact with the case. If you are not directly contacted by public health, you are not identified as a close contact.”
Zone 4 is currently in the red stage of COVID-19 recovery and French-speaking schools reopened on Tuesday. Anglophone schools in the area will reopen on Wednesday.
Potential exposure notification
Public health advises that two flights from Toronto may be exposed to COVID-19.
- Air Canada Flight 8918 – Departed from Toronto to Moncton on January 27th at 8:30 am.
- Air Canada Flight 8906 – Departs from Montreal to Moncton on January 28, 6:48 pm
Passengers on these flights are required to monitor their symptoms and continue to self-isolate.
