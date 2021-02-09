Connect with us

Health

According to experts, United States News & Top Stories upgrade masks to enhance the fight against new variants

2 mins ago

As new, more contagious variants of the Washington coronavirus spread, it is time for experts to consider using a medical-grade respiratory system or wearing a surgical mask and a cloth mask together. Say it.

Scientists have long agreed that the main way the virus spreads is through the air rather than the surface, and small droplets that can move a few meters from normal breathing or speech are a common mode of infection. There is increasing evidence that it is.

In addition to this, new variants such as B117 are highly contagious and require less virus to cause symptomatic Covid-19 compared to more common strains.

When authorities first recommended people to wear face covers, the proper masks were very scarce and the general public was encouraged to make makeshift solutions from T-shirts and bandanas. I did. But these are far from ideal.

“How well a mask works depends on two things: filtration and compatibility,” said Dr. Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, who studies the transmission of aerial infectious diseases. It states.

“Proper filtration removes as many particles as possible, and proper fit means that there are no leaks around the sides of the mask where air (and viruses) can leak,” she added. I added.

Dr. Ma pointed out that even a small gap can reduce mask performance by 50%.

The best materials for blocking small particles include N95, non-woven polypropylene used in the manufacture of many surgical masks, and in-plane Hepa filters.

Of all the fabrics, tightly woven cotton is the most effective, she added. “If you wear a cloth mask, choose one that has multiple layers. Ideally, choose one that has pockets that allow you to slip in a good filter material.

“Or you can double the mask by wearing a surgical mask covered with a cloth mask that fits snugly.”

Surgical masks are made of materials that filter things well, but they tend to loosen, so adding a cloth mask on top will reduce edges and reduce leaks.

Adding another layer will improve filtration. If one layer traps 50% of all particles, the combination of the two is 75%.

However, Dr. Ma added: “We do not recommend wearing more than one mask. Adding layers can cause diminishing returns and impair breathability. You need to maintain good breathing throughout the layers. Otherwise, there is a good chance of air leaking around the sides. Of the mask. “

A mask with a metal nose bridge helps to fit snugly, as well as a strap that tightens around the head as well as the ears. Brace is currently on the market to improve the fit of surgical masks.

“You should feel the mask inhaled when you inhale, and if you hold your hand over the side of the mask, you shouldn’t feel the air leaking when you exhale,” Dr. Ma said. It was.

Another option is to get an international equivalent such as N95, or KN95, FFP2.

“These all mean providing the same level of filtration and protecting the entry and exit of particles,” said Dr. Ranu Dillon, a global health physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. ..

Dr. Dillon, who has been advocating better masks since last spring, is dissatisfied with the lack of a clear message to the general public about the value of such masks. “There was no coordinated push to actually mass produce and mass distribute these masks.-Diameter masks.”

Many US healthcare professionals perform professional fit tests each year to ensure that the mask is properly sealed, but Dr. Dillon does not consider this a major obstacle.

“Teaching people to wear masks more effectively, if not 100 percent, is very feasible.”

The key to conceptualizing the threat is to think about cigarette smoke, said Dr. Donald Milton, a professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland.

Ventilation definitely helps, but he said a good mask is very important because the virus reaches you even when you’re between the person breathing and the exhaust.

Dr. Milton and Dr. Dillon are cautiously optimistic that their petition could soon become a policy under President Joe Biden’s control, and CNN last week made the U.S. government the first official mask standard. Reported that he was working.

Prior to the pandemic, Dr. Milton and other aerosol scientists studying influenza said that influenza is also transmitted through small droplets from normal speech and breathing, and the role of sneezing, coughing, and surface transmission is I concluded that it was smaller than I expected.

Their findings were controversial at the time, but Covid-19 renewed interest in research. This means that masks can become a common sight during the severe flu season after the pandemic has receded.

Reuters

