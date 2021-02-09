COVID-19 vaccine can give false positives in breast cancer screening

Salt Lake City — Women should now take a mammogram annually before being vaccinated against COVID-19 or wait at least one month after the last dose to avoid misdiagnosis of breast cancer and other cancer diagnoses. I have been advised. shot.

Dr. Brett Parkinson, medical director of the Breast Care Center at Intermountain Healthcare, told reporters Tuesday that the lymph nodes in the armpit above the vaccination site could swell and appear in the mammogram as a possible malignant tumor.

“Usually, no lymph node swelling is seen on mammograms or other imaging tests unless there is a serious medical condition due to either inflammation or a malignant tumor,” said a radiologist and mammography expert. Parkinson said. About 0.2% to 0.4% of the time.

This usually means that the patient has metastatic breast cancer that has spread to the lymph nodes, or lymphoma or leukemia, but 11% have swollen lymph nodes after the first dose of the vaccine and 16% from the second time onwards. But Intermountain Healthcare asks the woman. Time the mammogram before and after vaccination.

“We don’t want patients to get these false positives and issue this kind of alert,” Parkinson said.

New mammography recommendations have been announced as the Utah Department of Health reported 918 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 10 additional deaths from the virus in the state. To date, there have been a total of 356,040 cases and 1,748 deaths from the coronavirus in Utah.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,095 per day. About 2.1 million people in the state have been tested for the virus, an increase of 6,133 since Monday. The total number of tests conducted was just below 3.5 million, an increase of 18,409 from Monday.

The 7-day rolling average of the percentage of positive tests that do not include the results of multiple tests performed by an individual within 90 days is 15.5%. However, including state-run tests in the calculation, that number drops to 7.2%.

The number on Tuesday shows an increase of 8,674 people vaccinated in the state since Monday, with a total of 425,698 first and second vaccinations. Both vaccines currently approved for use in the United States require two doses, but some single-dose vaccines are under review.

According to Parkinson, the increase in lymph node swelling was first noticed about a month ago. The swelling was more pronounced than that seen with influenza and other vaccines that provoke the body’s immune response.

Utah health care workers first began vaccination in mid-December and soon became the first responders, care facility residents and staff, kindergarten to high school teachers and school staff, and over 70 years of age. Joined Utah.

From March 1st Utah Vaccination Qualification List Will extend to Utahns over the age of 65, as well as to people with certain medical conditions.

“We started seeing this, and realized that if we didn’t do something, many patients would come back unnecessarily,” Parkinson said, it was expensive and Additional exposure to both patients and coronavirus medical personnel.

A biopsy is usually done to determine if cancer cells are present when the lymph nodes swell, but if the vaccine is the cause, the swelling should disappear after 4 to 6 weeks, he said. Stated. Parkinson said the post-vaccination swelling he had experienced disappeared after about two weeks.

That’s why Intermountain Healthcare has enacted policies that encourage patients to get a mammogram before the first vaccination or wait up to four weeks after the second vaccination, as is done nationwide. did.

Women should not skip the annual mammogram starting at age 40, which can cut breast cancer mortality in half. At the start of the pandemic in March and April last year, few people were looking for mammograms, Parkinson said, but the number has increased since the previous year.

“We are very busy,” said the doctor, expanding the time available for mammograms.

Currently, 319 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. The 10 deaths reported on Tuesday are: