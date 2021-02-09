What is it and how can I fight it?

Why global citizens should care

Vaccine hesitation can hinder efforts being made to protect people from preventable diseases around the world. Vaccines are essential to achieving the United Nations Global Goal 3, which aims to prevent millions of deaths each year and ensure access to the health and well-being of all.Join Global Citizen to address this issue and more Here ..

Vaccine hesitant Top 10 Global Health Threats Created by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, the threat continues in 2021.

By WHOHesitate or refuse vaccination even though vaccines are available, ”Vaccine hesitation could reverse progress in eliminating some of the world’s most deadly infections.

Today, the threat of vaccine evasion is even more pronounced and urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strike communities around the world.

The current global health crisis Killed more than 2 million peopleInfected more than 100 million people and affected the lives of most people around the world, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic situation.

One of the best ways to stop deadly viral infections and minimize deaths is to immunize the world’s population with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If people aren’t vaccinated, they can not only get infected, but they can also get fatal infections,” said Jeffrey Lazaro, director of healthcare systems research at the Barcelona Global Health Institute (ISGlobal). I told Global Citizen. “Because taxpayers pay for medical care, there are many good reasons to keep the population healthy, and vaccines are relatively cheap and very safe.”

Related article

December 17, 2020



This Canadian doctor is a vaccine repellent expert. This is what she wants her parents to know.



Why is it important to deal with vaccine repellent?

Next to the challenge of creating enough supply to vaccinate everyone Equally distribute available dosesThe main barrier to ending the COVID-19 pandemic is to persuade people to actually get the vaccine when it becomes available.

so Global survey A Chinese respondent, led by Lazarus, who examined potential COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rates in 19 countries, was asked if they would take a “proven, safe and effective vaccine.” , Showed the most positive answers (89%). In Russia, the number of positive responses was the lowest (55%).

In 8 countries Including Canada, Singapore, Nigeria and France, Less than 70% of the population responded positively.

Related article

January 29, 2021



How dangerous is the new COVID-19 variant?



This data does not signal the following plans: Develop herd immunity against COVID-19.. Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert in the United States, believes that 70% to 90% of the population will need to be vaccinated against the virus in order to achieve herd immunity and stop the infection. Said last December..

However, the fight against vaccine repellent is not unique to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination is one of the most efficient and cost-effective ways to prevent illness. 2 to 3 million people die annually..

However, when generations are happy with vaccination, infections and deaths can easily increase.For example, measles 30% surge worldwide from 2016 to 2017, Caused a resurgence in some countries close to eliminating it altogether.

Related article

February 2, 2021



What is vaccine fairness?



Why do people hesitate to get a vaccine?

Those who are hesitant about vaccines are those who delay or refuse to receive the vaccine, even though vaccination services are available. According to WHO.. Resistance or refusal to this vaccination Religious beliefs, Fear of needles, Lack of confidence, More.

The· Dissemination of false information According to Lazarus, the main cause of vaccine repellent is whether it is a twisted truth, a complete lie, or a conspiracy theory. False information about vaccines It has played a major role in reducing public confidence and confidence in the vaccination process.

In the age of social media, False information spreads like a wildfire..

Related article

December 3, 2019



Ask activists: How can I combat false information about vaccines?



Last year, Facebook and YouTube Remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccine A move aimed at helping stop the spread of false claims that thwart vaccination efforts uncovered by public health experts.

Vaccine hesitation is also associated with distrust of the system, whether it is the government or the public health system. According to a recent Lancet survey, the higher the percentage of respondents who have not been vaccinated recently, the more Low confidence in the national government.

Distrust of the system can also vary between specific communities in the country. In Pakistan Vaccine distrust grows After the US government created a fake hepatitis B vaccine program in an attempt to collect DNA evidence during the search for Osama Bin Laden.

Related article

January 19, 2021



Desmond Tutu promises to get COVID-19 vaccine to help fight hesitation



In the Democratic Republic of the Congo Distrust of the Ebola vaccine Years of armed conflict and political unrest have created a skeptical environment for responders, authorities and health care workers.

In the United States, African Americans are less likely to be vaccinated than other racial and ethnic groups, with only 42% saying they will or will probably be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. December study by Pew Research Center..

The relatively low acceptance of African-American vaccines is part of a wider distrust of community medicine, based on historical cases such as: Tuskegee syphilis experiment, as well as Continued racism within the healthcare industry It gave them a reason to be skeptical of the system and its recommendations.

Related article

February 1, 2021



WHO calls on UK to share COVID-19 vaccine, enabling all countries to protect against vulnerability



Vaccine hesitation can also be an inconvenient result in terms of opportunity and financial costs.

“If you have a job and have few days off each year, do you use one of the days to vaccinate against a disease you don’t have? You can’t prioritize that time,” Lazarus said. .. “This is especially true for low-income earners and those with many children.”

People in poor countries and communities According to Lazarus, he may face more complications that increase vaccine hesitation, such as lack of transportation to the nearest clinic and the time and cost required to get to the vaccination site. ..Immigrants and internally displaced persons face similar challenges Potential language barrier and lack of access to healthcare..

All of these factors play a role in determining an individual’s likelihood of vaccination.

Related article

February 9, 2021



Refugees Get COVID-19 Vaccine During Australia’s $ 2 Billion Deployment



How do you fight vaccine repellent?

One of the main ways to Fight against vaccine repellent It’s about raising awareness and improving vaccine literacy. This means informing the public about the facts, uncovering myths, and building confidence in the safety and efficacy of approved vaccine candidates.

In the context of the COVID-19 vaccine, awareness campaigns are for people The speed at which the vaccine was developed Did not sacrifice regulatory practices, New mRNA technology used in vaccines It ’s not really that new, Risk of potential side effects It is expected in all vaccines and medical treatments.

many Celebrities and politicians We also chose to receive the dose of COVID-19 vaccine in public or use the platform to share our vaccination experience as a way to increase public confidence.

Related article

January 29, 2021



13 celebrities and politicians vaccinated with COVID-19



Lazarus also said it was important to “find a message that resonates with the target population.” For example, to persuade young people to vaccinate, public health messages can emphasize the importance of being vaccinated for the benefit of older friends and family. For people over the age of 80, vaccination offers them a better chance of a longer life.

Countries also need to develop ways to provide accessible services to more isolated people. It is important for people living in rural and poor areas to serve them rather than expecting them to make a sacrifice to get vaccinated.

“It’s about bringing services closer to our clients and building a people-centric healthcare system,” says Lazarus. “Healthcare systems need to have outreach and even mobile services to meet people on their own terms.”

Despite its history of safety and efficacy, there are many reasons why people hesitate to vaccine. But for the global community, replacing hesitation with self-confidence is essential to a world where everyone can be healthy everywhere.