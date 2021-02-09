COVID Q & A: How about double masking? Is Neck Gaiters Safe?

With slow vaccine deployment and growing reports of new highly contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus, masks are increasingly recognized as an important tool for delaying pandemics.

But how do you choose? Even now, a year after the pandemic, there are no filtration standards or labeling requirements. Masks range from hospital caliber N95 to silky Mickey Mouse gaiters. They may not fit. Filtering may be inadequate.

Joseph Allen, associate professor at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health and director of the Healthy Buildings program, said:

“We take a year for this pandemic. Consumers shouldn’t take hours trying to figure out what a decent mask is,” he said.

There have been major innovations in the areas of vaccines, treatments and testing, but “it’s shocking that no innovations have been seen in this aspect of this simple and most effective tool.”

But more and more research teaches us more about masks. Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

Q: What is a good mask?

A: The N95 mask (95% valid) is a gold standard, but it is lacking.

The Korean version of the N95 mask, the KF94 mask, offers a high level of protection. These masks are rigorously selected.

The KN95 mask is the equivalent of the Chinese N95. However, you need to do your homework to make sure it is a scrutinized and verified mask. Purchase only if the manufacturer holds a “NIOSH Certificate”. This is from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

The blue surgical mask is about 70% effective.

Cloth masks are 20% to 70% effective, depending on their construction and the fabric used.

— Joseph Allen of TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University.

Q: How about “double masking”?

A: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not working on mask overlays.

If you spend your time indoors in a crowded or fast transmission area, consider stacking face covers. Medically vulnerable people can also consider doubling.

There are two approaches. One is to wear a tightly fitted multi-layer cloth that covers the surgical mask. Another option is to wear a three-layer mask with an outer layer of tightly woven fabric.

— Dr. Monica Gandhi, a medical professor and infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco

Q: Which mask is best for hiking or sitting on a park bench?

A: Choose a mask based on the level of risk of that activity. A simple two- or three-layer cloth mask is sufficient for jogging with no one around or for a walk outside with friends.

When talking, masking power is doubled when both people wear it. This is because the particles need to pass through the material twice. One after being released and the other before someone inhales them. Studies show that combining two masks with 70% efficiency reduces particles by more than 90%. The two N95s reduce exposure by over 99%.

— Joseph Allen

Q: How can I test the fit of the mask?

A: The mask should be above the bridge of the nose, down the chin and level with the cheeks.

Perform a “user seal check” each time you wear the mask. Place your hand on the mask to block the air passing through the mask and exhale gently. Don’t feel the air coming out beside or above your eyes. Then move your head left and right to make sure it stays in place. Read aloud to see if it slides as you speak.

— Joseph Allen

Q: Why can’t healthcare professionals reuse N95 masks?

A: In the medical setting, a significant proportion of N95 failed the conformance test after 4-5 times of “wearing” and “undressing”. They no longer have their faces completely sealed.

There is no universal guidance on N95 disinfection and reuse best practices. Some studies have supported the sterilization of N95 with bleach. The use of ozone has also been approved by the FDA for some reusable medical devices. However, these tactics require further research to ensure safety.

— Get Us PPE, a national organization established by emergency physicians in response to an urgent PPE shortage.

Q: I keep my mask in my car. Is it okay?

A: Yes. However, if you have a cloth mask, you will need to wash it daily. The virus rots or inactivates over time, so hang up when you’re done using it. How long does it take? It is affected by the temperature and humidity of the storage location, but one day is fine.

— Joseph Allen

Q: Is the neck gaiters safe?

A: Gaiters are popular because they are often made of lightweight, breathable materials and do not require ear loops. They conveniently sit on your neck like a scarf.

Single-layer gaiters alone are not enough. However, doubling is very effective in blocking different particle sizes. In an experiment conducted by Professor Linsey Marr of Virginia Tech, doubling the gaiters blocked more than 90% of the particle size tested.

— Linsey Marr, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Virginia Tech and State University

Q: How should I clean the mask?

A: Reusable masks need to be washed regularly. After handling or touching a used mask, be sure to remove the mask properly and wash your hands.

Put the mask in your regular laundry. Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest water setting suitable for the cloth used to make the mask. To dry, use the best heat settings and tumble dry until completely dry.

–CDC

Q: Do I need to wear a mask even if I am vaccinated?

A: Yes. Although Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccines are more than 94% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, neither trial of vaccinated individuals could rule out asymptomatic infection.

In addition, the duration of vaccine protection is not yet known, and extensive vaccination to reach population-level immunity (60% to 70%) will take time.

— Monica Gandhi

Q: How can the mask be improved?

A: Currently, there are masks with sufficient filtration capacity. Excellent filtration efficiency of 95% or 94%.

However, you need a mask that fits better, especially on the bridge around the cheeks. There have been some efforts to develop “add-ons” to be worn over the mask to improve the fit, but other innovations are needed.

But perhaps the most important thing from the consumer’s point of view is standardization and labeling, which guides users in what activities and what to wear. This increases the confidence that the mask meets the minimum performance requirements.

— Joseph Allen