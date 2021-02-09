LiveUpdate: COVID-19 Cases and Minnesota Trends

Below are the latest developments in COVID-19 that have become widespread in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as efforts to vaccinate state residents.

St. Paul, Minnesota — Tuesday, February 9

Waltz visits long-term care facility and emphasizes vaccination efforts

Rochester’s new COVID-19 community vaccination site



Federal government shipping COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies this week

Over 550,000 Minnesota have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Almost 10% of the population

Minnesota has 18 cases of two new COVID variants

Governor Tim Walz spoke live at a care facility about the state’s vaccination efforts.

“The fight is still going on, but the flow of the fight against COVID is changing,” Waltz said. He added that long-term care facilities are one of the worst pandemic-affected environments.

By the end of February, most care facilities will complete their second COVID-19 vaccination, according to Waltz.

Asked if a positive trend in COVID-19 could lead to lower levels of mitigation, Waltz is concerned about the “delay period” between viral variants and infections and new cases. Said.

Waltz said testing is more important than ever. He added that Minnesota’s test positive rate was less than 5%. This is a good indicator.

As for schools, Minnesota is waiting for guidance from the CDC on returning junior and senior high school students to the classroom, Walz said. He said 60% of state K-5 students returned to face-to-face learning and another 20% returned to hybrid learning. He said he wanted to “balance” between mitigation measures and returning students to the classroom.

Other speakers included employees and residents of long-term care facilities, who positively described his experience with preventive contact.

Please see the press conference below.

Governor Tim Walz said the Minnesota vaccine data is becoming more transparent.

Minnesota, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office Vaccine information dashboard It currently contains more detailed information about the doses shipped to the vaccine provider and administered by the vaccine provider.

The new dashboard element shows the number of doses each provider received and the progress of each provider towards Walz’s efficiency goals. Walz said he would also provide more explicit information, such as the categories of Minnesota vaccine providers.

The Governor speaks live at a care facility at 2 pm, emphasizing the state’s vaccination efforts.Before Waltz talked about vaccines, he Taken at Buffalo’s Alina Clinic Several people were injured.

New data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show that both reported COVID-19 mortality and cases remain low, but these numbers are the minimum for a week. Based on test volume.

According to MDH, 586 cases of coronavirus have been recorded during the last 24 hours of reporting, with less than 600 new cases for the second consecutive day. These cases are based on the results of 10,623 tests (9,902 PCR, 721 antigens) processed in private and state laboratories. Health officials consider a positive PCR test to be a confirmed COVID case and a positive antigen test to be a possible case.

If you look at your recent test history, you’ll see that many of the lowest volume days are Tuesdays.

In Minnesota, there have been 469,254 positive COVID cases in the book since the pandemic arrived in the state. Of these cases, 21,156 were diagnosed by antigen testing.

Six more people died from the virus in the state, bringing the total death toll to 6,308. A total of 3,977, or 63%, are related to life support or long-term care settings.

Governor Tim Walz will visit a long-term care facility on Tuesday afternoon to highlight the state’s vaccination efforts. You can watch the press conference following the visit at 2:00 pm on kare11.com and KARE’s social platform.

According to the Vaccination Dashboard, 569,164 people in Minnesota have received at least one vaccination as of Sunday, of which 162,132 have completed the two-shot COVID series. Of those who received a single dose, 233,134 were 65 years of age or older, and 213,366 of those between the ages of 18 and 49 (mostly frontline workers and first responders) had at least one injection. Have received.

MDH data show that approximately 10% of the state’s 5.6 million people received one or more doses.

A Minnesota hospital reports that as of Monday, 321 beds were being used to treat patients with coronavirus. This is the lowest number in recent memory. Of those beds, 74 are in the ICU. The total number of hospitalizations in the state is up to 24.863, and 5,121 patients require ICU treatment.

According to MDH, 455,280 people who tested positive at one time recovered enough to not require quarantine.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 account for the largest case group in the state, with 47,060 deaths and 3 deaths. People between the ages of 85 and 89 recorded the most COVID deaths, with only 6,135 cases and 1,197. This means that nearly 20% of this age group who test positive for the virus will die from the virus.

Hennepin County has the highest COVID activity in the state, with 97,413 and 1,552 deaths, Ramsey County with 41,829 and 780 deaths, Dakota County with 34,777 and 371 deaths, and Anoka County with 32,287 and 375 deaths. Is dead.

Cook County, northeastern Minnesota, has reported 117 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, the lowest number in the state.

Governor Tim Walz has announced another COVID-19 community vaccination site in Rochester.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, a “massive permanent site” will be launched this week to join two other sites in Minneapolis and Duluth. The site will serve about 1,500 people in Minnesota over the age of 65, officials said.

The three sites are part of the Minnesota COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program. Authorities said more than 220,000 Minnesota people have enrolled in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registry for people over the age of 65.

While announcing the new site, Waltz continued to demand more vaccinations from the federal government.

“We still need more supply, but when the federal government stands up to meet demand, we must be ready,” Waltz said in a release.

He said the state would release information later this week on “a permanent tool for Minnesota to sign up for information on vaccination opportunities.”

Data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but the recorded test volume is relatively low and is common on weekends.

MDH recorded 564 coronaviruses in the past day, based on the results of 18,567 tests (17,863 PCR, 704 antigens) processed in private and state laboratories. Health officials consider a positive PCR test to be a confirmed COVID case and a positive antigen test to be a possible case.

The cases on Monday are more than 300 less than the cases reported on Sunday, but the number on Sunday is based on more than 9,000 tests processed.

Deaths fell on Monday, and three people died from the virus. This is the first time that the death toll has reached a single digit in almost a week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has now killed 6,302 people.

The federal government’s announcement that vaccine shipments will be sent to local pharmacies this week should further boost vaccination numbers. As of Saturday, the state vaccine dashboard reported that 556,482 Minnesota people had been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine, of which 158,763 had completed the two-shot series.

The provider has administered 86% of the vaccine received within 3 days and reports that it is approaching the 90% target set by Governor Tim Walz in a recent directive.

According to the Vaccine Dashboard, nearly 10% of the state’s population have been vaccinated at least once.

The number of beds used throughout the state to treat COVID patients is fairly stable. As of Sunday, 330 beds were filled with coronavirus patients, 80 of which were in the ICU. In Twin Cities Metro, bed occupancy remains tight, with only 144 (3.9%) non-ICU beds in use.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of hospitalizations has risen to 24,780 and 5,105 patients require ICU treatment. According to MDH, 454,290 people who were COVID-positive at one time recovered until they no longer needed to be quarantined.

Minnesota, in its twenties, constitutes the largest group of state coronavirus cases. These 20-24 people accounted for 46,978 cases and 3 deaths, while those aged 25-29 years recorded 42,088 cases and 6 deaths. The highest number of deaths from COVID-19 is in the group between the ages of 85 and 89, with 6,132 diagnosed cases and 1,196 deaths.

Hennepin County reported the highest COVID activity with 97,297 and 1,550 deaths, Ramsey County with 41,779 and 780 deaths, Dakota County with 34,741 and 371 deaths, and Anoka County with 32,255 and 375 deaths. It continues with the death of a person.

Cook County, northeastern Minnesota, has been stable with only 116 diagnosed cases since the pandemic epidemic, recording the lowest COVID activity.

