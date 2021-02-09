Researchers say drugs tested at UNC have been found to effectively treat and prevent COVID-19 in mice





Chapel Hill, North Carolina (WTVD)-Scientists at UNC School of Medicine and UNC Gillings Global Public Health have found that orally administered laboratory drugs are effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 in mice in the laboratory. It states that it has been proven. Studies show that brain-related symptoms after COVID-19 may be common According to scientists, the drug EIDD-2801 stops the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and prevents infection of human cells in mice designed to have human lung tissue. Job is Published on Tuesday at Nature.. Scientists said the drug was found to be very effective in preventing and treating mouse infections. Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials are underway to evaluate the safety of EIDD-2801 in humans and its effect on human-to-human transmission in patients with COVID-19. WHO Team: Coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese laboratory and is likely to have jumped from animal to human “EIDD-2801 was found to have a significant effect on viral replication after only 2 days of treatment. When treatment was started 24 hours after exposure, the number of infectious particles in human lung tissue was 25,000 minutes. “Senior author Dr. J. Victor Garcia, who is a professor of medicine and director of the Center for Progress in International Translational Sciences, said in writing,” 48 hours after exposure. ” When treatment was started with, the virus titer dropped significantly by 96%. “ This drug has not yet been approved by the FDA and has not been approved for the treatment of COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 WTV D-TV. all rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos