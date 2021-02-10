Breast Cancer The most common cancer in the world

Share on Pinterest Experts say better screening is one reason for the increase in breast cancer cases, but lifestyle factors are another reason. Ivan Gener / Stocksy The new numbers show that breast cancer outnumbers lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world.

However, lung cancer mortality is still quite high.

Experts say more screening is one reason for the increase in breast cancer cases, but they point out that certain lifestyle factors also have an impact. Breast cancer currently outperforms lung cancer because it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. according to it New report From the American Cancer Society and the International Cancer Institute. In this 2020 report, scientists examined data on both cancer incidence and mortality in 36 cancers in 185 countries. It has discovered an estimated 19 million new cancer cases. Of these, over 2 million were breast cancer cases, accounting for 11.7% of the 11.4% of lung cancer cases. Researchers said the statistics surprised them. “I didn’t think breast cancer would be the main cancer to overtake lung cancer. It’s the first time,” he said. Hyuna Sang, PhD, lead author of the report and chief scientist of the American Cancer Society. However, when it comes to mortality, lung cancer remains deadly, accounting for 18% of cancer deaths in about 10 million people, according to the report. Breast cancer deaths account for just under 7%.

What role does early screening and treatment play in breast cancer situations? Researchers say it affects lower mortality, but not as much as the increase in the number of new cases. “We have been screened more often these days than in the past and have the ability to detect asymptomatic breast cancer, so some of the increase may be due to changes in clinical practice.” Sung told Healthline. “But this may not explain the rapid increase in breast cancer incidence in many transitional countries.” “A more important player could be a risk factor for breast cancer that has increased dramatically over time,” she said. “There is an increasing tendency for obesity and a decrease in the level of physical activity. We drink more. There are also changes in female reproductive factors such as postponement of childbirth, decreased childbirth, and decreased breastfeeding.” Sung added. When it comes to survival, she said, it’s not the same all over the world. “High survival rates are not common everywhere, only for high-income Western countries and high-income Asian countries,” Son said. “Women living in sub-Saharan Africa have a higher mortality rate than women living in the United States, where cancer is found late.”

Is it as easy as following the rules of prevention? “Based on these types of studies, we still believe that perhaps half of cancers are preventable, which includes our country,” he said. Dr. James R. Selhan, Professor of Epidemiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “But we don’t know all the risk factors yet. We still need a lot of research to find them,” Cerhan told Healthline. “Even if we know what to do, it’s difficult to always lock it into personal responsibility.” “There are many structural things out there. In poor food deserts, you can’t get or buy fresh fruits and vegetables,” he said. “Is there a green space near where I live? Is it safe to walk in the neighborhood or go to the park and exercise?” “After that, there is access to medical facilities and medical facilities. It may seem easy, but we need to think more at the social level. How can we make the community healthier and reduce the burden of cancer? ? ”Selhan added. “It’s a big reward for everyone. People can live longer, healthier lives and communities become more productive, so it’s a good investment in the long run.” Liza BernsteinA three-time breast cancer survivor and patient advocate in Los Angeles, warns that words are important. “The term prevention means that if you do this, nothing bad will happen. Therefore, if you do all these things and get it, it looks like a failure. Seems to be blaming, “Bernstein told Healthline. “I’m a strict vegan and athlete, and they still know people with breast cancer.” “On the other hand, risk reduction is a more realistic term. Therefore, with breast cancer, you can do things to mitigate or mitigate the risk. There is no guarantee because many are out of our control.” She added. Cerhan said: “”

The data in the report does not reflect the impact of COVID19 Pandemic.. It is based on previously collected numbers. But scientists say it’s already influential. “That’s a big concern. First, there’s screening. If you don’t get screening, your cancer will appear late,” Cerhan said. “Then people may show symptoms, but they don’t. Therefore, after finding cancer, the slower it is treated, the fewer options there are and the worse the results.” “We’re starting to get some early data, especially in March and April last year, when many shelters were set up, so screening rates really dropped,” he says. I did. “I think this will have some implications over the next five years.”